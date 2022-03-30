Menu
Msgr. James T. Telthorst
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Telthorst, Msgr. James T. " Father T."

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, March 24, 2022. Beloved son of the late Clifford and Margaret Telthorst. Dearest brother of Ric (Mary) Telthorst and the late Ed (Jan survives) Telthorst; dear cousin of Marilyn Keathley; dear uncle of Matthew (McKenzie) Telthorst, Erin (Mike) Wheeler, Cindy (John) Kincaid, Patti (Dave) Johnson, Lisa (Dan) Stewart, Terri (John Reinhardt) Nevlin and several great-nieces and nephews.

Msgr. Telthorst was an Archdiocesan priest for over 50 years, receiving his Ph.D. in Homiletics from Aquinas Institute of Theology in 2013.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sunday, April 3, 4-8 p.m. with vigil service at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, April 4, 10 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Catholic Charities of St. Louis appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Apr
3
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Apr
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church Catholic Church
MO
