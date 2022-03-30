Telthorst, Msgr. James T. " Father T."

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, March 24, 2022. Beloved son of the late Clifford and Margaret Telthorst. Dearest brother of Ric (Mary) Telthorst and the late Ed (Jan survives) Telthorst; dear cousin of Marilyn Keathley; dear uncle of Matthew (McKenzie) Telthorst, Erin (Mike) Wheeler, Cindy (John) Kincaid, Patti (Dave) Johnson, Lisa (Dan) Stewart, Terri (John Reinhardt) Nevlin and several great-nieces and nephews.

Msgr. Telthorst was an Archdiocesan priest for over 50 years, receiving his Ph.D. in Homiletics from Aquinas Institute of Theology in 2013.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sunday, April 3, 4-8 p.m. with vigil service at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, April 4, 10 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Catholic Charities of St. Louis appreciated.