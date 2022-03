Bob and JoAnn I would like to offer our condolences on your loss. Please pass this along to the rest your family. Even though it has been many years your family has never been far from the memories I had growing up. I used to run into Jeff at the ballpark when they played ball against my grandson. My sister Betty passes along her condolences as well since her and Jeff were classmates till you had moved Maryland Heights. May peace, love and memories of Jeff never end. Paul Helm

PAUL HELM Friend September 12, 2021