Fr. John H. Zupez SJ
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Zupez, SJ, Fr. John H.

Fr. John H. (Jack) Zupez, SJ, died Feb. 21, 2021, in St. Louis. He was 84 years old, a Jesuit for 66 years and a priest for 53 years. Dedicated to social justice, he taught in a series of Jesuit high schools, including De Smet Jesuit and taught theology in colleges and seminaries in Nigeria and Zimbabwe. His final assignment was as prison chaplain in the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, 2014 - 2020.

Born in St. Louis on Oct. 21, 1936, to John A. Zupez, Sr., and Cecelia Hartman Zupez, he is survived by his sister, Joan Kiburz; two nephews, Jack and William Kiburz; and a niece, Ann Kiburz. Visit www.JesuitsCentralSouthern.org/in-memoriam.

Services: Fr. Zupez donated his body to science. A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, March 16 at 7:15 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier College Church in St. Louis.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Memorial Mass
7:15p.m.
St. Francis Xavier College Church
St. Louis, MO
