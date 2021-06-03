Enloe, June Meryl

(nee Sebastian) died peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021, just shy of her 95th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Jack Enloe; Cherished mother of Sandra (Thomas) Wiethop, and Jack "Chip" (Kregene "Keby") Enloe; Loving grandmother to James (Linda) Wiethop, Robert (Luanna) Wiethop, and Christopher Enloe; Dearest great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Saturday, June 5th, 2021, 11-3 p.m. Memorial 3-4 p.m. at John L Ziegenhein, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery., Monday, June 7, 2021, 11:15 a.m.