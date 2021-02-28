Brewer, Matthew Hamilton

31, of Wildwood, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 19th, 2021. Beloved son of Beth and Jay Barrington; devoted brother to Jordan Brewer, Kendall Brewer and Brandt McCartney; stepbrother to Mark Barrington and Kyle Barrington; adored nephew, cousin and friend to many; and real-life action hero to the gaggle of once-removed cousins who lovingly referred to him as "Matt-man." Born August 8, 1989, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Matt grew up near St. Louis, Missouri, where he attended Lafayette High School. As a young man, Matt quickly stood out for his remarkable athletic abilities and leadership qualities. He earned All-State wrestling and football honors, serving as captain of both the football and wrestling teams during his junior and senior years. Matt later became an All-American football player for The United States Naval Academy as well as a champion boxer for the Navy Midshipmen. After graduation, Matt served as a captain in the United States Marine Corps and was recognized in various ways for his leadership, bravery, diplomacy and ingenuity. He recently transitioned from the military to a career of continued public service as a firefighter in Kansas City, KS. Even during his brief time there, Matt's dedication and determination were readily apparent and admired. In addition to enjoying all things sports and recreation, Matt's passions included his fierce love of family and his deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ. He was a movie buff, a board game enthusiast, a surfer and a golfer. He was a patient listener, a strategic thinker, and a faithful friend. Matt has joined his earthly father, Timothy Brewer, former senior pastor of Central Presbyterian Church, and his grandparents in heaven. He undoubtedly greeted them with his signature shy smile, twinkling eyes and warm embrace. Those who knew and loved him will miss his gentle spirit, his quiet way and his hearty appetite. He was deeply loved, and he will be greatly missed.

Services: Funeral service is scheduled for Monday, March 1st at 9:30 a.m. at Central Presbyterian Church in Clayton, Missouri. Pastor David Sunday will officiate. Due to current restrictions, services will be in-person by invitation only with livestream participation available at https://vimeo.com/51643801. Private burial with full military honors will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to a memorial fund created in Matt's honor at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-matt-brewer to benefit families of veterans affected by CTE and PTSD. You may leave condolences at BoppChapel.com.