Dugan, Patrick Bernard
Born on April 4, 1945, Pat passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 28, 2021 after a long struggle with dementia. Pat was the husband of Patricia (Neary); father of Colleen (Terry) Murray and Timothy (Caryn); proud Papa of MaryClare, Charlie and Joseph Murray; son of the late Bernard and Rosemary (Hayden); brother of Dennis (Karen), the late Michael, the late Kathleen, Marilyn (Ken) Lahnar, Terry (Terry Deckard), Carol (John) Vishy and Chris (Pam); brother-in- law of Jane (the late Michael Neary) and Katherine (Lewell) Gunter. Uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Pat was a longtime teacher in the University City School district and the founder of the Lewis and Clark Institute. He was a gifted teacher and gardener.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63110 or online: https://support.missouribotanicalgarden.org/commemorative- tribute-gifts or to Saint Louis University, DuBourg Hall 319, 1 N. Grand Blvd. St Louis, MO 63103 or online: giving.slu.edu
Services: Mass of Christian burial, Friday, March 5, 10:00 AM, at St. Francis Xavier (College) Church, 3628 Lindell Blvd. Visitation from 9:00 AM until Mass begins. The funeral will be livestreamed and can be accessed at tinyurl.com/collegechurchmass. It will also be recorded for viewing at a later time.