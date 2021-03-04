I work in activities at the nursing home Patrick resided at. Patrick was one of a kind. Very unique and somebody that everybody knew. He had a great smile and a very playful attitude. Whenever you read to him or talked to him with a group of residents he would listen and sometimes add to the conversation. He always enjoyed taking things off the table and organizing them as he saw fit. He enjoyed going outside and loved ice cream. One thing he did not like was vegetables and he would make that very clear ha ha! He was affectionate and he enjoyed talking to people. The staff and I had numerous names that we would call him which included Dugan, Dugie monster, Pat, and Dugiehouser. I have so many fond memories of him. One of my favorites was when on multiple occasions he would come to you, give you his signature smile and sat Hi I´m Pat Dugan how are ya? There was also the famous Holy Guacamole that he would yell out sometimes, especially when he was excited. Dugan knew how to make people laugh. His absence definitely leaves a void that is felt and will be felt for a long time. Dugan was family and I will miss him deeply as will many other staff. At least he is in a better place and no longer suffering. My deepest condolences to Pat, Colleen, Tim, his son in law Terry, his brother Terry, Mary Clare, Charlie, Joseph, and the rest of Dugan´s family. It was a pleasure getting to know all of you these past 2 years. Dugan was extremely lucky to have you all as his family. Your constant visits ( especially Patricia´s daily lunches with him) and your never ending commitment to him was very admirable and I know it meant a lot to him even if he couldn´t express it. Take care and best wishes. May Dugan´s memory be a blessing. May he Rest In Peace. Goodbye Dugie. I love you and I´ll miss you.

Gregory Adler March 5, 2021