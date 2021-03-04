Menu
Patrick Bernard Dugan
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Dugan, Patrick Bernard

Born on April 4, 1945, Pat passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 28, 2021 after a long struggle with dementia. Pat was the husband of Patricia (Neary); father of Colleen (Terry) Murray and Timothy (Caryn); proud Papa of MaryClare, Charlie and Joseph Murray; son of the late Bernard and Rosemary (Hayden); brother of Dennis (Karen), the late Michael, the late Kathleen, Marilyn (Ken) Lahnar, Terry (Terry Deckard), Carol (John) Vishy and Chris (Pam); brother-in- law of Jane (the late Michael Neary) and Katherine (Lewell) Gunter. Uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Pat was a longtime teacher in the University City School district and the founder of the Lewis and Clark Institute. He was a gifted teacher and gardener.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63110 or online: https://support.missouribotanicalgarden.org/commemorative- tribute-gifts or to Saint Louis University, DuBourg Hall 319, 1 N. Grand Blvd. St Louis, MO 63103 or online: giving.slu.edu

Services: Mass of Christian burial, Friday, March 5, 10:00 AM, at St. Francis Xavier (College) Church, 3628 Lindell Blvd. Visitation from 9:00 AM until Mass begins. The funeral will be livestreamed and can be accessed at tinyurl.com/collegechurchmass. It will also be recorded for viewing at a later time.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Francis Xavier (College) Church
3628 Lindell Blvd., MO
Mar
5
Funeral
The funeral will be livestreamed and can be accessed at tinyurl.com/collegechurchmass . It will also be recorded for viewing at a later time.
MO
Mar
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis Xavier (College) Church
3628 Lindell Blvd., MO
I worked with Patrick for one amazing, memorable year at Delmar Harvard in University City. For the first half of the year, I was his assistant, and then in the second half, he was my mentor for my internship. I will always remember his big smile, warm hugs, and sweet patience. He was generous with his time, his insights, and Dairy Queen treats to celebrate his students' successes. His low, quiet voice kept the lid on the classroom without shouting or threats. He contributed so very much to the progressive education in the St. Louis area. He is missed. Wishing his wife and his extended family peace.
Lorraine Bouchard
Work
December 30, 2021
Mr. Dugan was a good man and he was my 6th grade teacher at Spoede School. It was the 1968-1969 school year. I went to his wedding on a rainy evening, I believe it was November 1968 at a Catholic Ch urch. We threw rice after the ceremony. I went there with 2 of my classmates, Rob Schalk and Michael Farley. Actually, the last time I saw Mr. Dugan was June, 1969, 52 years ago. Mr. Dugan was the first male teacher I had, he took a real interest in us kids. I think he was 24 years old at the time. John Barron
John Barron
July 28, 2021
Pat, colleen ,Tim, and Terry i am very sorry for your loss. Patrick was a kind and gentle man. I Enjoyed getting to know you these past few years. My thoughts and prayers go out to you at this time.
Tracy vonderhaar
March 9, 2021
Pat was the most funniest man and so fun to be around he was a character I enjoy taking care of him , rest-well my friend , I will truly miss you
Patty Digar
March 8, 2021
I´m heartbroken to hear this news. The Dugan boys were a big part of my summers. The last two nights I dreamt of them. Prayers for the family
Christine (Ahrens) Hayes
March 5, 2021
Colleen, I'm sorry for your loss. Will certainly hold you & your family in prayer.
Sister Susan
March 5, 2021
A Renaissance man who loved his fellow humans.
Suzanne Gill
March 5, 2021
I am a former student of Mr. Pat Dugan. He had a tremendous compassion for his students! I had him as a religion teacher in 1971. His sincere conscientious objector lectures were resounding and life-changing for me. Never one to shy away from controversy, he stated "those of you plundering through senior year of high school without ambition or direction need to reconsider. Watch the news on Vietnam, honestly evaluate your situation and plans, and make informed choices." These lectures changed my life profoundly. I had a low draft number and many in my circles without a college deferment enlisted. I matured immediately! Newly motivated, I studied, Worked harder, and succeeded. Thank you Mr. Dougan, on behalf of myself and all of the other former students in your care. That smile never changed! Regards, Mike Walsh.
Mike Walsh
March 5, 2021
I work in activities at the nursing home Patrick resided at. Patrick was one of a kind. Very unique and somebody that everybody knew. He had a great smile and a very playful attitude. Whenever you read to him or talked to him with a group of residents he would listen and sometimes add to the conversation. He always enjoyed taking things off the table and organizing them as he saw fit. He enjoyed going outside and loved ice cream. One thing he did not like was vegetables and he would make that very clear ha ha! He was affectionate and he enjoyed talking to people. The staff and I had numerous names that we would call him which included Dugan, Dugie monster, Pat, and Dugiehouser. I have so many fond memories of him. One of my favorites was when on multiple occasions he would come to you, give you his signature smile and sat Hi I´m Pat Dugan how are ya? There was also the famous Holy Guacamole that he would yell out sometimes, especially when he was excited. Dugan knew how to make people laugh. His absence definitely leaves a void that is felt and will be felt for a long time. Dugan was family and I will miss him deeply as will many other staff. At least he is in a better place and no longer suffering. My deepest condolences to Pat, Colleen, Tim, his son in law Terry, his brother Terry, Mary Clare, Charlie, Joseph, and the rest of Dugan´s family. It was a pleasure getting to know all of you these past 2 years. Dugan was extremely lucky to have you all as his family. Your constant visits ( especially Patricia´s daily lunches with him) and your never ending commitment to him was very admirable and I know it meant a lot to him even if he couldn´t express it. Take care and best wishes. May Dugan´s memory be a blessing. May he Rest In Peace. Goodbye Dugie. I love you and I´ll miss you.
Gregory Adler
March 5, 2021
I´ve known Pat since before high school. He was my best man when I married Karen. Pat was a genuinely decent human being. He will be sorely missed.
Tom Cleary
March 4, 2021
I work as an activities assistant at the nursing home where Patrick Dugan was a resident. One of my favorite memories of Patrick was every time I would see him on the hall he would always come up to me, shake my hand and say "Hi my name is Patrick Dugan how are you?" With such a big smile on his face. My thoughts and prayers are with the Dugan family. Patrick was such a wonderful person and will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Patrick.
Tom Gaska Jr
March 4, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Michele McMahon
March 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Dugan Family. I worked with Mrs. Pat and Mr. Pat would come visit us at SLU and bring donuts. Wonderful Man! I am sorry I will be out of town on Friday.
Lynn Valli
March 4, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort for your family
Susan Dugan
March 4, 2021
He was the best of friends and we had the best of times. We miss him deeply. Our thoughts and prayers are with Patty, Colleen, Tim the grandchildren and all of his family
Barb and David Lytle
March 4, 2021
