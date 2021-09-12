Menu
Paul Joseph Petruska M.D.
Petruska, Paul Joseph, M.D.

passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021, with his wife of 54 years by his side. He spent his life as a physician caring for cancer patients at St. Louis University Hospital, and he trained hundreds of young doctors at the medical school. A transplant from the East coast, he became a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church. He was generous to all who came to him for help, he enjoyed spirited and friendly debates about politics, and he remained deeply intellectually curious his entire life.

Paul is survived by his wife, Margaret, four children, Maryjo (Matthew) Nordmann, Paul E. (Laura) Petruska, Karen (Drew Ayers) Petruska, Brian (Juliene James) Petruska, nine grandchildren, his sister Arlene (Jim) Ludwig, and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

Services: The funeral and burial will be held on Monday, September 13, 10am at St. Monica's Catholic Church, preceded by a one hour visitation. The family welcomes all guests but his children ask you to please mask up. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the Saint Louis University School of Medicine department of hematology and oncology

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Funeral
10:00a.m.
St. Monica’s Catholic Church
MO
Dr Petruska was a tireless and generous guide and mentor who contributed greatly to my growth as a physician. I have always been thankful I had him in my life. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Marge and the entire Petruska family.
Steven Zenisek MD
Steven Zenisek
Friend
December 2, 2021
So much of what I have accomplished would not have been possible without Dr. Petruska first accepting me to fellowship and then training me along with the rest of his excellent staff at SLU. I have never forgotten his massive knowledge but also his sense of humor. Rest in peace. God bless the family.
Matt Miller D. O.
October 21, 2021
I had been thinking about Dr.Petruska. I was remembering how important he was those years on 8North when I was the Oncology chaplain. I wanted to let him know how his strong presence- so full of knowledge, common sense, awareness, and inclusiveness of the chaplain role, was important then, and still remembered now. He would ask my assessment of a patient. Or, he would say, "I just gave some bad news. You get in there and do the rest." Dr. Petruska was totally dependable, did not suffer fools, had expectations to be lived up to, and could be scappy. You wanted never to diappoint him. With it all, I knew Dr. Petruska as a man of great faith. I found out he had died by looking him up in Google. I am sad to have missed his dying, his death and his funeral. He gave so much to so many of us...fellow Docs, Residents, Nurses, Social workers , Unit secretaries AND chaplains.
Please, God, give Dr. Petruska all his great heart needs for eternal happiness. Please give his wife, Marge, the gradual healing this great loss needs. I miss being on the same planet with Dr. Paul Petruska.
Sandra Spencer
Coworker
October 14, 2021
Dr. Dan Luedke & SSM Hospice
October 8, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Pet risks for over 10 years. What an incredible person. We would have spirited debates at times but we both understood and respected each other’s opinions. He was a great teacher, mentor and physician. Although our paths went different ways, I would run into him in San Antonio at the annual breast cancer conference and pick up where we left off in 1998 when I moved from St. Louis. He leaves behind an incredible legacy. My condolences to the family.
Carla Cunningham Cantor
Coworker
September 24, 2021
My condolences and prayers to Marge and the family. He was such a wonderful Oncologist. I worked with him for many years at SLU and always said that if I had cancer I wanted him to take care of me. I wish I had known of his passing sooner as I would have attended his service. God Bless to you all. There will never be another physician like our Paul Petruska from Saint Louis University.
Cynthia Cantrell
Work
September 15, 2021
This man saved my husband´s life (Ray Hudak). I will remember him when I pray my daily rosary. No one in my family have ever survived cancer. The doctor was a gift from God, for which we will be eternally grateful. RIP.
Jackie Moore
September 14, 2021
I have many fond memories of Dr Petruska. They all bring a smile to my face . I was his nurse in the hem/onc clinic for over 11 years. We were a great team . We enjoyed many long conversations but I think our favorites were talking about the Billikens and the Cardinals. He was an awesome teacher. I learned so much from him . He helped make me the Oncology nurse I am today. Patients would still ask me how he was doing. My thoughts and prayers are with Marge and their family.
Pat Masidonski
Work
September 13, 2021
Words cannot adequately express the depth of gratitude I feel to Dr Petruska for his unwavering commitment to the highest standards of oncology education and mentorship along with his tireless advocacy for the highest quality of care for his patients. Prayers and love during this difficult time to Mrs Petruska, Maryjo, Paul, Karen, Brian, spouses and the grandchildren from the Fesler family.
Mark Joseph Fesler
September 12, 2021
Dearest Marg and family, I was saddened to hear of Dr. Petruska’s passing. As a caregiver for Home Helpers, it was a genuine pleasure knowing both of you and enjoying his incredible humor! May you all be blessed by your wonderful memories!
Jan Graves
Acquaintance
September 12, 2021
I knew Paul when I was in charge of the Chemistry Laboratory at SLU hospital 1981-1986 and later as a Technical Representative for Quest Diagnostics. I always enjoyed his guidance. I could ask him a question and he would always give a straight answer. Always quite valuable. I am sorry for your loss.
Joseph Devine, Ph. D., DABCC
Coworker
September 12, 2021
I WAS A MEDICAL STUDENT WHEN PAUL WAS A RESIDENT. HE WAS ALWAYS KIND, FRIENDLY, AND HELPFUL.

ANDREW T. PICKENS, M.D.
ST. LOUIS UNIVERSITY MED SCHOOL GRADUATE
1969
ANDREW PICKENS
Student
September 12, 2021
I met Dr. Petruska in 1966 when I was a 16 year old hospitalized at Firmin Desloge. He was the senior medical student assigned to my case. The night before a risky surgery I was taken off all medications and was very frightened. Dr. Petruska moved into my hospital room for the night, pushing the other bed close to mine and held my hand until I fell asleep. Anytime I woke throughout the night, he would talk softly to me until I was able to fall back asleep. Many years later I worked at that same hospital and was able to thank him again for his kindness that got me through one of the most frightening nights of my life. God bless Paul and his family.
Mary Buck-Dobbs
September 12, 2021
To a wonderful, outstanding and talented physician and friend. I will miss him tremendously. Without his guidance and mentoring, I would not have become what I am today as a medical oncologist and person. My eternal prayers and deepest sympathies to Marg and his children. God bless him and you all.
John Visconti
Friend
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results