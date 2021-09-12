Petruska, Paul Joseph, M.D.

passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021, with his wife of 54 years by his side. He spent his life as a physician caring for cancer patients at St. Louis University Hospital, and he trained hundreds of young doctors at the medical school. A transplant from the East coast, he became a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church. He was generous to all who came to him for help, he enjoyed spirited and friendly debates about politics, and he remained deeply intellectually curious his entire life.

Paul is survived by his wife, Margaret, four children, Maryjo (Matthew) Nordmann, Paul E. (Laura) Petruska, Karen (Drew Ayers) Petruska, Brian (Juliene James) Petruska, nine grandchildren, his sister Arlene (Jim) Ludwig, and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

Services: The funeral and burial will be held on Monday, September 13, 10am at St. Monica's Catholic Church, preceded by a one hour visitation. The family welcomes all guests but his children ask you to please mask up. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the Saint Louis University School of Medicine department of hematology and oncology

