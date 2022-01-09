Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard J. "Dick" Jacobs
FUNERAL HOME
Vistoso Funeral Home
2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ

Jacobs, Richard J. "Dick"

Former Post Dispatch writer, Richard J. (Dick) Jacobs passed away December 19, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Dick was an accomplished journalist and humorist. He started his writing career as a reporter in Hutchinson, Kansas and Duluth, Minnesota. He then moved to the St. Louis Post Dispatch where he covered such topics as state government and the civil rights movement, including the Watts riot and the protest march into Mississippi by Martin Luther King. He eventually became an assistant city editor. He also served as press secretary for Senator William V. Roth (Del.) and spent many years writing speeches for senior executives of Dupont, and the Prudential Insurance Co.

Dick attended high school in Superior, Wisconsin where he met his future wife, Kay Flemming Jacobs when they were in the band together. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a degree in journalism and later went back on a Sage Fellowship to study sociology. After his newspaper experiences he found speech writing was an outlet for his love of humor. He coached CEOs how to deliver jokes and how to weave them into their important corporate messages. Dick loved stand-up comedy, and wrote and performed a comedy routine several times for the Association of Speech Writers annual meetings.

Dick was born on August 6, 1934 to John and Mabel Jacobs, who with brother Leonard preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Kay of Oro Valley, Arizona, and a brother Gerald of Baxter, Minnesota. He is also survived by three children, Julie (Carl) Kumpf of New Providence, New Jersey, Tony (Dawn) Jacobs of Phoenix, Arizona, Brian (Allison) Jacobs of Hillsborough, California, as well as six grandchildren, Kevin Kumpf, Kristen Boyle, Emily Jacobs, Ellen Jacobs, Clayton Jacobs and Austin Jacobs and a great-granddaughter, Sheila Kumpf.

Services: A private ceremony will be held a a later date. Arrangements under the care of Vistoso Funeral Home. 520-544-2285


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Vistoso Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am sure my beloved husband, Jim, was there to welcome Dick when he arrived in heaven. Being close friends and co-workers at Prudential,, they kept in touch daily .....right up until Jim;'s sudden death June 10, 2016, My heartfelt condolences to Kay and her children... I am sure Jim and Dick are working together on a book about life in heaven. It should be a Best Seller.. With loving prayers, Rosalie Longo
Rosalie Longo
January 29, 2022
Thanks, Dad, for all the inspiration!
Tony Jacobs
Family
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results