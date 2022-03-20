Menu
Richard A. LoRusso
FUNERAL HOME
Michel Funeral Home
5930 Southwest Ave
Saint Louis, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 28 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church
LoRusso, Richard A.

passed away at his home March 9, 2022 with his wife, Terri, by his side. Born in St. Louis on February 28, 1959, to Joseph and Alberta Dickinson LoRusso, Rich attended Southwest High School and Forest Park Community College Culinary Arts Program.

Rich began cooking at Godfather's Ristorante and the Mayfair Hotel. In 1986 he opened LoRusso's restaurant with his wife and partner Terri, whom he had wisely married four years earlier, and his brother Tom. In three years, the restaurant was so successful it needed to move to its larger current location on Watson Road and became known as LoRusso's Cucina.

As good as Rich was at feeding people, though, his gifts extended far beyond that. A true boniface, his welcome was warm, his restaurant comfortable. Concern for what guests wanted, and what they might want on future visits, led his thinking. Patrons picked up on that, and the number of loyal repeat guests was proof. Many of them considered Rich a friend as well.

In the hospitality industry his friends were legion, from chefs to bartenders, most of them with several stories about him working or playing. Often times, Rich would be heading up a group of chefs to do charity work. He led or participated in innumerable benefits, whether they were for his neighborhood, The Hill's charitable activities or Operation Food Search, all the way up to national organizations like the March of Dimes. One particular favorite was the Second District Police Officer of the Year luncheon for which he provided food for more than twenty years, honoring people for whom he had great respect. In turn, they, along with many firemen and EMTs, showed up at the benefit, For the Love of the Chef organized for Rich and Terri in November, an event that sold out within minutes and had too many volunteers to use, including media people.

Rich was a big guy. One of the few things almost as big as his heart was his sense of humor. Who can forget him wearing his Fred Flintstone costume and flying along on the little Vespa motor scooter? He kept that sense of humor through his whole illness, acknowledging its seriousness but realizing that the balance of light and darkness is what makes one day follow another.

Rich is survived by his wife of 39 years, Terri Deming LoRusso, and his sons James LoRusso and Anthony (Shiori) LoRusso. He was the delighted nonno, or grandfather, to Leo, Luca and Lena and another soon-to-be-born grandson. He is also survived by his brothers Vince (Nancy) and Tom and sister-in-law, Sharon LoRusso. In addition, many nieces and nephews survive. He is also survived by a grateful community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joseph LoRusso, his sister Barbara LoRusso, and nephew Vincent LoRusso.

Rich, unsurprisingly, asked that his body be donated to benefit a search for the cure of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's Disease), his cause of death. His family will receive visitors at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave., Monday, March 28 from 4-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier College Church, 3628 Lindell Blvd., Tuesday March 29, at 10 a.m.; visitation before the mass will begin at 9.00 a.m. and conclude at the start of the mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations to:

The Hill Sick & Elderly, http://sickandelderly.com/

Operation Food Search, https://www.operationfoodsearch.org/

Easter Seals, https://www.easterseals.com/

ALS Research, https://alscenter.wustl.eduonate/

ARRANGEMENTS UNDER THE DIRECTION OF MICHEL FUNERAL HOME.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
Butch Grassi
March 22, 2022
TOMMASO .. I was saddened and truly sorry to hear of the loss of your Brother Richard. Please accept my condolences and may my prayers help comfort you and hasten the journey of his soul to Heaven. May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief.
GIUSEPPE MIKLOVIC
March 22, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the LoRusso family. Rich will be missed but never forgotten. RIP Rich.
Nancy Smith
Friend
March 22, 2022
Rich was a great classmate at SW and a good source of information when I opened my place in 2004. He will be sorely missed.
Eric Gaffron (Dylans in Arnold)
March 22, 2022
What a shining light at the end of the tunnel. That was Rich. The time I worked for him & Terri I´ll never forget. I´ll miss him so much.
Judy Zimmer
Work
March 20, 2022
A wonderful person. I enjoyed when Rich would visit the salon & tell me off color jokes. My deepest sympathy to Terri & family.
Cecilia Cuba (CeCe)
Friend
March 20, 2022
A true friend and wonderful person. We got to know each other in the early 1990s at the Cucina. I grew up just 5 houses west of there at 6232 Arsenal and have vivid memories of the area, even when his Cucina was occupied by Fred P. Rapp Grocery. Furthermore, we were both alumni of Southwest High School. Many fond memories of chatting with him at the Cucina and eating a wonderful meal. He will certainly be missed.
James Latimer
Friend
March 16, 2022
My prayers are with Teri and the family. As great a loss this is for the St. Louis community, it is much more of a loss for them. I first met Rich while encouraging him to participate in Zoofari. He was always a mainstay at the event and I made sure the restaurant got a great position. Later, he encouraged to enter the Pasta Bowl and I was so excited that my creation won and helped out Operation Food Search. I will miss him wandering the restaurant and making sure every one felt like family.
Michael Abbene
March 16, 2022
Terri, We pray for the repose of his soul. He was a special man with a heart as big as all outdoors. We are glad we had our meals out and all our special events with you. They provide us with a lifetime of memories. Terri, We pray for the repose of his soul. Please accept our condolences for your loss. We are glad we had so many of our meals out and special occasions with you. They provide us with a lifetime of memories. He was an exceptional chef even though Gail always ordered the same thing. he was an exceptional chef
Gail and Jake Jacus
March 14, 2022
Terri, I was so sad to hear of Rich's passing. He was such a wonderful man and will be truly missed. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. May God shower you with peace and comfort.
Nancy Sanders
March 14, 2022
Joe and I are truly sorry for your loss. , Terry. Joe and Marian Voss
marian voss
Friend
March 14, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vincenzo Di Piazza
March 13, 2022
Terri, Alan & I we´re so sad to hear of Rich´s passing. What a truly great guy the world has lost! Please know you & your family are in our prayers. God Bless
Alan & Sandy(Bird) Cripe
March 13, 2022
The heavenly father blessed St. Louis with Rich. We all are better people from his friendship. I cherish the many many nights of sitting in the leather chair conversing with my friend. My deepest sympathies.
Keith Fairchild
Friend
March 13, 2022
Im so sad to hear of Rich's passing. You all have treated me like family since we first met all those years ago. Terri you and the boys are in my prayers. So sorry for ur loss!
Stuart Willman
Family
March 13, 2022
I have known Rich for many years. I was his employee and good friend as well. I worked for LoRussos for several years. We even kept in contact when I moved to Chicago. He offered me a good position if I moved back to work for him (I was one of his cooks and supervisors. This is a great shock to me. I can not believe he is gone. I am so saddened by his passing. I was Giotto see him and talk to him again. How can someone as young as Rich leave us so soon?! He will always be in my memory and I will miss him greatly. Peace and recovery to his families anguish and loss. May God have putty in his soul!
Paul Akouk
Friend
March 12, 2022
LoRusso's has been our favorite restaurant for many years. Will miss seeing Rich there. Our hearts heart for Terri and family.
Teresa & Phil Hess
March 12, 2022
My heart is breaking.
Alison Suda
Friend
March 12, 2022
I was one of the first cooks Rich hired when he opened LoRusso's on Watson, he was the best. Terri my prayers for you and your sons. Rest in peace Mr. LoRusso...
Sherman Simpson
Work
March 12, 2022
Dear Terri, Coming to the restaurant and being with you and Rich always felt like being with family. Losing Rich feels like losing a family member. We have so many fond memories. Our four girls grew up on Chicken Theresa! We will hold onto those memories forever. God bless you and your family.
Sue Ann and Tom Greco
March 12, 2022
Terri, Rich was a lovely man who gave his heart to everyone he encountered. I will forever remember his terrific sense of humor and his ability to make others laugh. Kara & I will always remember playing with Rich in the Italian Open. Now he is with the Angels, out of pain and at peace. Gerry Doyle
Gerry Doyle
March 11, 2022
Rich was a kind & sincere human being. I met Rich in high school, I ate at his wonderful restaurant, we both lived on the Hill, & our children went to the same school & church. It was an honor to know him. Much love and prayers to the family.
Cathy (Dengler) Kelley
Friend
March 11, 2022
My Deepest and Heart Felt Condolances to Terri and the entire Lorusso Family. Rich will be missed by many. He was Definitely a St. Louis Icon in the Culinary Arena.
Morris "Arthur" Shenker Jr
March 11, 2022
Thank you for all the memories and wonderful food.
The Berra Family
Other
March 11, 2022
So sorry to hear about your loss. I have been praying for your family. May God give you the peace and comfort that only He can give at this time. Jesus never leaves us or forsaked. God bless. All my love Aunt Mary
Mary Lee Marler
March 11, 2022
Rich introduced me to true marinara sauce cooking a pot of the velvety sauce over a campfire at Rick and Mary Garavaglia River property in 80´s. Such a talent!
Betsy Brueggeman Buttice
March 11, 2022
So very sorry to hear about Rich. Mr. LoRusso was such an exemplary leader of the community, and a creative and passionate food fan. May his family move forward with the learnings from this great teacher and be comforted by the support of friends and family. Our sincere condolences.
Lorenza Pasetti
March 11, 2022
Joe Hagele
March 11, 2022
Terri, I am so sorry to hear of Rich´s passing, and my heart goes out to you and your boys. I remember our Sacred Heart Villa days and seeing Rich with his big smile, always going out of his way to say hello. Terri, please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Gina (Riggs) Condellire
March 11, 2022
My sincere condolences to Terri and the boys. Seems like only yesterday Rich and Tom were bussing tables at Ruggeri's. Then there was the first, tiny LoRusso's where Rich created masterpieces in a kitchen slightly larger than a walk-in closet. Most of all, I'll remember Rich for his love of family, his smile, and his generosity. The world has lost a kind soul - when there's so much need.
Marge Smith-Harris
Work
March 10, 2022
Working for Rich and Terri at Tutto Bene in Des Peres was one of the best experiences I had in the restaurant business. My heart goes out to Terri and the boys. God Bless!
Lucinda and Paul Weis
March 10, 2022
Terri We are so sorry for your loss of Rich. What a kind & loving Man he was, he will be missed greatly. Sorry we can´t be there for you & the family. Please accept our sincere prayers & condolences. Don & Pat
Don & pat Hagen
Friend
March 10, 2022
Dear LoRusso family, First and foremost, I offer my condolences. We celebrated many birthdays with our kids as well as work parties. One of the best parties was with members from the U.S. Navy. Rich's visit to each table to say hello with that contagious smile was the personal touch that made him a star in St. Louis!
Victor Baruzzini
March 10, 2022
What a caring, generous soul he always was, not only to my Drews and Mertens family, but to everyone he ever met! He doesn't have to cook in Heaven for my parents and in-laws...unless he wants to. God's comfort and strength to you, Terri.
Jeannie Mertens
Friend
March 10, 2022
I new Rich when I worked for Sam Temperato. He was a young man then, not married yet. Such a nice guy and pleasant to be around. So very sorry.
dorothy barklage plotky
Work
March 10, 2022
I left work and heard of your passing on the radio last night. I remember you when you were a teenager and growing pains and your wedding was one of the best and the kids. You will be missed, but all I could think of last night is how happy Aunt Alberta, Uncle Joe, Joe, and Bobbi were to see you. God rest your soul.
Angie Parisi
Family
March 10, 2022
Praying often for Teri and the family. God Bless you all. Rich was like a brother to me and I will treasure always his life lessons and his kindness.
Shelley Sigholtz
Friend
March 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 37 of 37 results