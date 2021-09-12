Menu
Teresa Agnes Hackett
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
Saint Charles, MO

Hackett, Teresa Agnes

of Saint Peters, Missouri, was baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the age of 89. Cherished daughter of the late Arthur Sr., and Maude Hackett; loving sister to Robert E. Hackett, the late Edward J. Hackett, the late Arthur A. Hackett, Jr., the late Harold F. Hackett, the late Lorene C. Hackett, the late Helen I. Hackett, the late Sister Brigit Marie S.S.N.D; Beloved sister-in-law to the late LaVerne Hackett and the late Mary Jane Hackett; Treasured aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt and friend.

Teresa worked hard to earn her master's degree in Theology and a master's degree in Counseling. She retired as a High School Educator and Counselor, after 45 years in her teaching career. Teresa loved to travel and was a former School Sister of Notre Dame. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation.

Services: Private services will be under the direction of Baue Funeral Homes.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
