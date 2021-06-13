Craddock, Thomas Patrick

on Wednesday June 9, 2021. He is survived of Judy (Nager) Craddock, his wife of almost 57 years, daughter Sandra Day (Ed) of Lawrence, KS, Son Michael Shannon (Heidi), grandchildren Matthew and Amy Day of Lawrence, KS, and Michael Cooper Craddock, brother James (Carol) Craddock, sister Candice (Mike) Orth of Dillon CO, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 7622 Sutherland 63119, on Saturday, June 19 at 10 am. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery. Reception at the Shrewsbury Community Center, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave. 63119. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Nephcure at https://give.nephcure.org/nephcure-GIVE, St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 955423, St. Louis, MO 63195-5423 (Nephrology)