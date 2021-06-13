Menu
Thomas Patrick Craddock
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Craddock, Thomas Patrick

on Wednesday June 9, 2021. He is survived of Judy (Nager) Craddock, his wife of almost 57 years, daughter Sandra Day (Ed) of Lawrence, KS, Son Michael Shannon (Heidi), grandchildren Matthew and Amy Day of Lawrence, KS, and Michael Cooper Craddock, brother James (Carol) Craddock, sister Candice (Mike) Orth of Dillon CO, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 7622 Sutherland 63119, on Saturday, June 19 at 10 am. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery. Reception at the Shrewsbury Community Center, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave. 63119. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Nephcure at https://give.nephcure.org/nephcure-GIVE, St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 955423, St. Louis, MO 63195-5423 (Nephrology)



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2021.
Candy, my thoughts and prayers are with your family on the loss of your brother. God bless you.
Cheryl Bruns Duncan RK 67
June 16, 2021
You are in our thoughts and prayers. We remember all the fun times we had.
Jim & Nancy Kalbaerg
June 15, 2021
You and your family are in our prayers. We will always remember what fun we had living on Lansdowne, and the time we went to your place in the Ozarks. Good times.
Elaine Kientzle
Friend
June 13, 2021
