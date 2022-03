Sharp, Violet Lavon

Born 8-31-1925 in Briscoe, MO. Passed away 12-8-2021 in Lake St. Louis, MO. Preceded in death by her husband, James H. Sharp; son, William Curtis Sharp; parents, Curtis and Emma Read; and brother Delmer Read.

Survived by daughter, Pat (Fred) Marten; granddaughter, Jamie (Corey) Cookson; great-granddaughter, Savannah Cookson; great fur grandson, Ranger; niece, Linda (Joe) Carr; great-nephews Del (Debbie) Carr and David (SJ) Carr; Violet is also survived by many cousins and friends. Violet was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services: Vis. Thurs., Dec. 16, 9-11am at Baue O'Fallon, 311 Wood Street. Funeral Service to follow 11am. Interment Alexander Cemetery. Visit Baue.com