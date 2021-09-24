Menu
Bob Warren

Mar. 4, 1934 - Sep. 14, 2021

Bob Warren passed away peacefully on September 14, 2021 in Edmonds, WA.

Bob grew up in Longview, WA, where he graduated from RA Long. He continued his education at SPU, receiving his BA in Music, as well as a MEd in Music from UO. Music was a key part of his life, as Bob taught instrumental band for 35 years and played the trumpet in orchestras. With great pride he played in the Arizona Wind Symphony for 15 years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley Warren in Edmonds, WA; two daughters, Ann Marie Hunter (Mark) Omaha, NE, and Linda Nolte (Craig) Seattle, WA; four loving grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Bob's faith and love for Jesus was evident throughout his life. Bob lived his life to the fullest and most enjoyed chatting with family and friends over a cup of coffee and listening to instrumental music. He loved fiercely-Jesus, his family, and playing his trumpet. His warm smile, deep laugh, and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone is deeply missed.

His family and friends know he is enjoying the symphony with his Father in Heaven.

Donations in lieu of flowers to: bridgemin.org


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 24, 2021.
Dear Shirley and family, I truly loved being a part of Mr. Warren's band class at Cascade Jr. High during the 70's. He made learning fun and had a very nice way of pulling the best out of us. On behalf of myself and my parents George and Mardy Gadberry who were already in heaven to greet Mr. Warren, we will always remember him fondly.
Denise Gadberry Skye
September 24, 2021
