Darrell W. Weicht

Oct. 12, 1958 - Sep. 12, 2021

Darrell Weicht was taken to soon from this Earth due to a recent illness. His loss is felt by his large family, his co-workers and the great many friends he developed and appreciated over the years.

Darrell was born in San Diego, CA in 1958 and graduated from Castle Rock High School. Darrell married the love of his life Carla in 1981. He began his career with Weyerhaeuser in 1978, where he enjoyed working with his co-workers and friends for 39 years.

Darrell's favorite past time was his grandchildren, he reveled watching them participate in sports, develop musical talents, and commit themselves to school and church. He also enjoyed riding his Harley, restoring his Volkswagen, tinkering in the garage, as well as junk hunting with his wife.

Darrell is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carla; a daughter, Ada Frandsen (Casey); a son, Colt Weicht; six grandchildren: Andee, Daril, Dax, Fern, Timber and River; his mother, Dovie Weicht; his sisters: Schquitta Tuschhoff, Denise Foster (David), Deressa Chapman (Mike); a brother, Darwin (Lynn); his mother-in-law, Bernita Chapman; his brothers in law: Ray Chapman (Cindy), Matt Chapman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Weicht; and father-in-law, Ray (Skip) Chapman.

Darrell finished his race with tremendous faith, he attended church at Calvary Longview, 902 Ash, in Kelso, WA where his service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9th.


Published by The Daily News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Service
1:00p.m.
Calvary Longview
902 Ash, Kelso, WA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lars Laurinovics
October 24, 2021
Our sympathy and prayers to your family
Reg & Carol Shaw
Friend
October 5, 2021
My heart goes out to everyone of you Sincerest condolences and big hugs to you all.
Teresa Kissinger
Other
October 5, 2021
Darrell was my older brother and my rock. He will be missed with my every breath. I know he´s in heaven worshiping our Lord with the angels. Love you Dob
Deressa Chapman
October 4, 2021
