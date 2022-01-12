Steve Malone Kann

Dec. 26, 1943 - Dec. 28, 2021

Steve Malone Kann was born December 26, 1943 in Longview, the only child of Vivian Eloise (Malone) Kann and Marcus Joseph Kann. He attended R.A.Long and played football all through high school.

Graduating in 1962, he attended WSU on a football scholarship. He married Dorothy Diane Rich when he was 19; they had two sons, Jeffery Rich and Michael Stephen Kann.

With a degree in Mechanical Technology, Steve worked for Hyster Co. in Portland as an equipment procurement clerk; for JH Kelly at Almandorf AFB in Alaska "demilitarizing" tanks to make equipment for the oil pipeline; for the Portland School District teaching auto shop and drafting at Washington High and helping create a technical studies curriculum for the district; for Prineville building their shop program and coaching.

After he and Diane separated in 1974, he worked for OSU Physics Dept. as a scientific Instrument Technician, building research equipment.

Steve married Janet Kay Widstrand in 1977 and she helped with his race cars. He competed in the Land Speed Record Trials at Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah from 1962 - 2012 on ,setting records with Hudson Powered cars.

In 1980 he joined the Peace Corps on St. Lucia in the Caribbean to teach mechanics. After 18 months, he transferred to Barbados to build Appropriate Technology equipment. In Dominica, he built a clay and sand "Lorena" stove for the Carib Indian School, but then fell ill and had to be sent home.

In 1987, his position at OSU was terminated. After completing his Master's Degree in Museum Studies, he worked as a curator at the Heritage Museum and the Maritime Museum in Astoria.

In 1996, Steve returned to Longview to work for Wilcox and Flegel as a race fuel salesman. He retired in 2003 and concentrated on doing the things he loved best - cars, canoeing, camping and collecting yo-yo's- until dementia and failing health made that impossible. He passed away December 28, 2021. He had requested cremation without service or celebration. Those who wish to honor him, can donate to Hospice, the Alzheimer's Association, or to Utah Save the Salt Coalition.