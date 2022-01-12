ST. PAUL - Longtime St. Paul resident Devona (Dee) Elaine Puncochar died at age 94 on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, surrounded by loving family members.

Dee was born July 22, 1927, to Anna and Rudolf Rubesh on their family farm in St. Paul. She attended grade school at District 15 in St. Paul. Dee graduated from St. Paul High School in 1945 and then taught grade school for two years.

During World War II, Dee corresponded with childhood friend Jim Puncochar. Upon his return from the war, they were married at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on Nov. 6, 1948. Jim and Dee started farming after they were married and then moved to California in 1959 where Jim worked with the United States Bureau of Reclamation. They returned to live on the Puncochar Family River Farm in St. Paul in 1978, where Dee lived for the remainder of her life. Jim and Dee were happily married for 64 years.

Dee was an expert quilter, tailor, designer of wedding dresses and gowns, gardener, blue birder, baker, bookkeeper, and small business owner (Antiques in Red Bluff, California, and Sickle Service in St. Paul, Nebraska). She loved to sew. Dee's stitches live on in more than 100 hand-stitched quilts.

Dee was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her four daughters, Judith Puncochar and Rebecca Puncochar of St. Paul, Janet Puncochar Carper and husband Kevin of Papillion, and Margaret Goerl and husband Kevin of Grand Island; 10 grandchildren, Carlton Edwards and Jonathan LeCount, Amianna Carper Adler and Matthew Carper, Aaron Price and Lindsey Price Smith, Brittany Goerl, Karla Goerl Martin, Rosanne Gartner and Victoria Peterson; 10 great-grandchildren, Benjamin, William, Amelia and Charlotte Adler, Henry and Eloise LeCount, Robyn and Thea Smith, Kennett Martin, and Elaine Gartner; sisters, Leola Thomsen and Sharon Gaskill Jansen; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends, and her pugs O'Dee and Lee-Vi.

Dee was preceded in death by her loving husband, James C. Puncochar; parents, Rudolf and Anna Rubesh; brothers, Leland, Raymond and Carroll Rubesh; sister, Marjorie Ann Hilmer; son-in-law, Thomas LeCount; and grandson, Lawrence LeCount.

