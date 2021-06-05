CENTRAL CITY - Dorrine "Dee" Luebbe, 87, of Central City passed on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at at Solt-Wagner Community Room, with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Community Room. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Dee was born on Sept. 19, 1933, to Fritz and Pauline Butt on their farm in rural Central City. She attended grade school at District 50 and graduated from Central City High School in 1952. She then married Kenneth "Ken" Luebbe on Nov. 7, 1954, in Central City at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Dee was a housewife, mother, grammie, friend and aunt who loved to cook. Her passion for cooking showed when she could take any leftovers out of the fridge and make it into the best-tasting meal ever. She was also known to give the best hugs.
Her loves were canning corn and fresh vegetables, as well as taking care of her garden. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, and the list can go on and on, but her greatest love was getting to spend time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Rex (Leanne) Luebbe of Central City and Rhonda (Mike) Patterson of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Nadine (Dale) Hilderbrand of Central City; brother-in-law, Bill Grigsby of Aurora; sisters-in-law, Alice Butt of Central City and Marilyn Butt of Central City; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Luebbe; parents, Fritz and Pauline Butt; daughter, Rita Couse; son, Russ Luebbe; sister, Ernestine Grigsby; and brothers, Richard Butt and Roger Butt.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 5, 2021.