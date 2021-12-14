ORD - Lucille Bruha, 91, of Ord, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Mark Maresh will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord Bohemian Cemetery.

Visitation will be prior to the service on Friday.

Memorials are suggested to the Ord Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department or the Ord VFW Auxiliary. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Lucille was born Feb. 4, 1930, in Valley County to Ignac and Anna (Nevrivy) Moravecek. She was raised on the family farm in Valley County and received her education at New Yale District 16 School.

On April 10, 1951, Lucille was united in marriage to Eldon Bruha at Ord. The couple resided and farmed on Eldon's family farm for most of their married life. In 1985, they retired and moved into Ord. Eldon passed away Oct. 21, 2013. Lucille resided at Grandview Assisted Living Center in Ord and for the last three years she has made her home in Grand Island.

Lucille was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, DAV and WFLA. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and crocheting. She will be remembered for her good kolaches and bread.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Penny Bruha of Council Bluffs, Iowa; two daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Bob Backowies of Mead, Colo., and Shirley and Larry Skarka of Alda; six grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eldon; three sisters, Helen Skala, Minnie Maly and Lillian Jeratowski; and a brother, Ernest Nevrivy.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 14, 2021.