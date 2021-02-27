CURTIS - William Rex Danbom, 86, of Curtis died Feb. 21, 2021, in North Platte from complications of COVID-19.
Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell
Bill was born Oct. 30, 1934, in Hemingford. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from January 1955 to December 1958. He managed ship service on the USS Altair (a cargo ship) and the USS Elokomin (an oil tanker).
Following the service, he completed one year at Milford Community College before starting his 32-year career in auto body repair. Later, he worked for Maywood Farmers Coop for 11 years in the fertilizer department.
Prior to his retirement in 2001, he had taken up the woodworking hobby of Intarsia which he continued until his death. Intarsia is a craft of precision and artistry, and anyone who has one of Bill's pieces in their home has a work of art. Bill will also be remembered for his love of card tricks and always carried his decks with him.
Bill was a member of the Lions Club for 38 years.
He is survived by daughter, Theresa (Dean) Deibert of Wilmington, N.C.; son, Tim (Patti) Danbom of Seward; stepdaughter, Sherri (Doug) Schneiderheinz of Grand Island; stepsons, Michael (Deb) Thayer of Central City, Rick Thayer of McCook; brothers, Alan Danbom of Hemingford; David (Beverly) Danbom of Pensecola, Fla., Paul (Barb) Danbom of LaPine, Ore.; sisters, Dorothy Ray of Hemingford, Margaret Donnelly of Federal Way, Wash.
He was preceded in death by wife, Margaret Danbom; parents, Milton and Grace Danbom; sister, Norma Saling; half-brother, Loren Toohey.
Memorials may be designated to the Curtis Senior Center, 214 Center Ave., Curtis, NE 69025.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 27, 2021.