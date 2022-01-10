Menu
Dessie Rea Brown Williams
Folk Funeral Home
170 Elko St
Williston, SC

Dessie Rea Brown Williams

SPRINGFIELD -- A graveside funeral service for Dessie Rea Brown Williams, 93, of Springfield, will be held at 1 o'clock p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield, with the Reverends Adam Hensley and Timmy Barr officiating.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853. Mrs. Dessie passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Born in Orangeburg County, she was a daughter of the late Rhett and Nellie Bailey Brown. She previously worked at Salley Manufacturing Company. Her passion was being a homemaker to her husband and two sons.

Her loving survivors include her sisters, Jetter Gleaton, Essie Salley, and Nellie Rae (Robert) Romanstine; a grandson, Preston Williams, and her special friends, Emily Black, Michelle Antley, and Sharon Brown Frickling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Williams; sons, B. T. and Marty; her brothers, Arthur, Harvey, Graddy and Rhett "R. L." Jr.; and a sister, Eloise Beatty.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Springfield, SC
Sponsored by Folk Funeral Home.
