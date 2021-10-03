Menu
James Boyd Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

James Boyd Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James Boyd Jr., 96, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, 3365 North Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Wallis C. Baxter III is officiating.

Mr. Boyd passed away, Saturday, Oct. 2, at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Eddie Harrison ( findus) and family
Other
November 2, 2021
R.I.P. to granddaddy Budda I love you and I'm truly going to miss you
Shakel Cain
October 7, 2021
Giving my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to The Boyd family doing your time of bereavement.
Trina L Funchess
Other
October 7, 2021
FROM THE BOYD FAMILY LATE WILLIAM BOYD SR, MAY GOD KEEP OUR FAMILY IN PERFECT PEACE .PSALM 91 SAYS THAT GOD WILL KEEP US SAFE UNDER HIS WINGS RIP COUSIN BUBBA BOYD.
[email protected]
Family
October 4, 2021
