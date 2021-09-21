Jerry Alonza Hubbard

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Col. (Ret.) Jerry Alonza Hubbard was born Dec. 20, 1938, in Brooklyn, New York. He was the oldest child of three born to Barney and Willie Lou Hubbard of Orangeburg. He entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Col. Jerry Hubbard will be laid to rest next to his wife, Miriam Brailey Hubbard, at Arlington Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

The Hubbard family lived and worked on the campus of South Carolina State Agricultural and Technical College. Jerry attended Felton Laboratory school and graduated from the famous Wilkinson High School. The Hubbards were dedicated members of Trinity United Methodist Church, Orangeburg.

Jerry graduated from South Carolina State College and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers. The very next year Jerry married his intelligent and beautiful high school and college sweetheart, Miriam Brailey of Orangeburg.

Jerry had a remarkably successful military career with two combat tours in Vietnam and achieved the rank of Colonel in the United States Army. Col. Hubbard was decorated with numerous medals to include two awards of the Legion of Merit

Col. Hubbard went on to have a very productive second career with the Fairfax County, Virginia, government as the Director of Fairfax County Division of Solid Waste Collection and Recycling.

Jerry was a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and life member of the South

Carolina State University National Alumni Association.

Jerry leaves behind to cherish his love and memories his two sons, Jerry Jr. and Kenneth, along with his daughters-in-law, Tami and Stephanie; his granddaughters, Sara and Avery; his grandsons, Nicholas and Christian; his brother, Willie; and sister, Barney Mae along with all of their extended families.

If you wish to attend the ceremony at Arlington Cemetery, please contact Kenneth Hubbard at (703) 338-8509 or [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for tax deductible donations to be made to South Carolina State University Army ROTC Endowment Fund in memory of Col. Jerry Hubbard. The donations can be sent to the following address: SCSU Foundation, PO Box 7187, Orangeburg, SC 29117. Checks should be made payable to: Army ROTC Endowment Fund SCSU Foundation (with in memory of Col. (Ret.) Jerry A. Hubbard Sr. on the memo line). Please ensure "In Memory of Col. Jerry Hubbard" is reflected on your donation. You may also give directly online on the SCSU Foundation website. https:/www.scsu.edu/givetoscstate/scstateuniversityfoundation.aspx. At the drop-down box for gift designation, choose Army ROTC Endowment Fund as the beneficiary and annotate "In Memory of Col. Jerry Hubbard" in the comments box.