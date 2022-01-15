Menu
Rubielee Eulalieu Lawrence Addison

Rubielee Eulalieu Lawrence Addison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mrs. Addison was born Rubielee Eulalieu Lawrence in Orangeburg on Sept. 28, 1932, to the Rev. Rufus Glenn Lawrence and his wife Bertha Lillian (Robinson), who died four months later.

The Rev. Lawrence then married Maude Haigler while Rubielee was still quite young. Miss Maude raised her in love. There were nine Lawrence children Mallalieu, Rufus Jr., Lillian, Amy, Dorothy, Rubielee, James Robert, Rayburne and Thomas.

Mrs. Addison met her husband, Clarence Addison, at S.C. State College, where he taught architecture. They were married on Dec. 23, 1961, by her father, the Rev. Lawrence, at Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served as pastor. Rubielee participated in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the United Methodist Church, Claflin University, various community organizations, and she touched the lives of many as a teacher.

Rubielee was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Addison Sr. She is survived by her four children, Donna Michelle Addison of Acworth, Georgia, Clarence L.B. Addison Jr. of Atlanta, Maudré Rubye Addison of Charlotte and Kristye (Mark) Dudley of Dayton, Ohio; her brother, Rayburne Lawrence; and her beloved grandchildren, Chelsea and Paige Addison, Nova (Song) and Rocco (Brooke) Misite, Kaleigh and Mark Dudley II; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Addison put her family and her faith first.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 15, 2022.
Oh my heart is heavy. Shecwas in my mind last week and I wondered how she was. I loved Mrs. Addison as she was my Physical Education prof at SCSU. May you find comfort from this life well lived.
Nelfred Tilly Blanding
Friend
January 15, 2022
I join you in your sorrow. Rubilee was a very special person and will be missed in many communities including Trinity, Orangeburg, Clemson and Charlotte. Not only was she a fellow Trinity member but she was also my P.E. teacher at SCSU. R.I.H. Rubilee.
Audrey Quick Battiste
Friend
January 15, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the Lawrence and Addison families. The lovely Mrs. Addison was my Physical Education instructor at SC State.
Helen. Jenkins
School
January 15, 2022
