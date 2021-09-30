Sheila Elaine Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Sheila Elaine Johnson, was born April 15, 1982, to Margaret E. Johnson and the late Deacon Coy Johnson Sr. in Orangeburg.

She entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Medical University of South Carolina (Providence) Hospital in Columbia.

She graduated from Edisto District 4 High School in 2000 where she was an avid reader. During Sheila's high school years, she was a member of the Edisto Color Guard Marching Band and Jack and Jill of America where she was a debutante in 2000. In 2006, she graduated with a sociology degree from South Carolina State University.

She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Cordova. During her young adult years, she served as a Vacation Bible School teacher. She was employed at the Regional Medical Center as an Admittance Clerk and later became employed with the Department of Social Service (DSS) as a Human Services Specialist II, Advocate. She had a caring and loving personality, a beautiful smile and a passion for reading and writing. She also was a skilled computer operator. She spent her free time with Persephone (her cat) and enjoying friends and family.

Those cherishing her memory include her mother, Margaret Johnson of Orangeburg; one brother, Coy (Crystal) Jerome Johnson Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; five aunts, Linda Singleton of Fairfax, Elder Patricia Hailes, Minister Kathy Matthews, Angelia Noble (Leon) of Atlanta, Tammy (John) Adams of Huntsville, Alabama; one uncle, Derrick Youmans of New York; one nephew, Coy Johnson III; one niece, Carys Johnson; two godsons, Alexander Hylton and Dominic Canovi; five great- aunts; four great- uncles; godparents: Broadus and Brenda Jamerson of Orangeburg; a host of cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct 1st from 1 to 2 p.m. for the family and to 4 p.m. for the public at Glover's Funeral Home on Charleston Highway in Orangeburg. Graveside services will be held on Oct 2nd at 11 a.m. at Heavenly Rest Memorial Cemetery on the Cannon Bridge Road in Cordova. Please continue to follow the precautions of COVID-19 regarding social distancing. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home. https:/www.unioncommunityfuneralhome.com/