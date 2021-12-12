Thomas Clay "Turk" Dandridge

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thomas Clay Dandridge passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28th, 2021. He was 72, born at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville in 1949, to the late Dr. William Robert Dandridge and Hetty Wray Hurd Dandridge. Tom received his Bachelor's from Randolph Macon College and a Masters from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Hospital Administration. He started his career at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He then joined Hospital Corporation of America as a COO of Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Georgia. He moved to CEO of Fish Memorial Hospital in Deland, Florida. In 1988, Tom became the CEO and Associate Hospital Director for the University of Mississippi Center in Jackson. From 1993-2017, he was President and CEO of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties of South Carolina from where he retired in 2017. He was the catalyst behind many achievements in these counties. Tom received many awards and accolades while serving Orangeburg and South Carolina to improve healthcare. Among his many accomplishments, he was named "Man of the Year" in 2012, President of the S.C. Hospital Association, Trustee for the Duke Endowment, Palmetto Health Trust Board, Palmetto Health Care Board of Directors, Chamber of Commerce Board in Orangeburg and named to the "Hospital 100 Leadership and Strategy Conference" and to their Advisory Board. Tom led in the development of the hospital's Women's Breast Health Center and Bariatric Surgery Center and executed a Clinical Affiliation with the Medical University of South Carolina. He also oversaw the state's largest wound care center.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Dawn Ward Dandridge of 45 years; two brothers, Dr. William Robert Dandridge Jr.; James Hurd Dandridge, his wife, Debi, and his two daughters (Eliza Dandridge Laluna, her husband, Stephen, and Julia Dandridge); a sister, Anne Wray Dandridge Conrad, her recently deceased husband, Carter Conrad, and their two sons, (Hunter Conrad, his wife, Rachael, and their two sons, (Jayden and Gavin), and Haden Dandridge Conrad).

The family anticipates a celebration of life after the first of the year.

Donations in memory of Tom may be sent to:

1) Operation Healing Forces

http:/www.operationhealingforces.org/

2) Charlottesville Free Clinic (434) 296-5525 www.cvillefreeclinic.orgonate

3) American Civil War Museum in Richmond (804)649- 1861 https:/acwm.orgays-to-support