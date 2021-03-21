JONES, Albert Rudolph, Sr., age 73, of Farnham, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. He was born on June 3, 1947, to James "Jake" and Evelyn Jones and was a member of Farnham Baptist Church. Albert owned and operated Jones Bros. Excavating and was considered a workaholic with his focus on providing for his family and working hard to make his business grow. He was a member of the Warsaw-Bauman Masonic Lodge and loved old cars, especially Corvettes. Albert was a huge NASCAR fan and kept a large "museum" of collectibles, including items of his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt Sr. Most of all, Albert loved his family and cherished his time with each one. He will be dearly missed by them. Albert is survived by his loving wife, Jean Harper Jones; his sons, Albert R. Jones Jr. (Kathryn) and Christopher K. Jones (Jessica); and his grandchildren, Olivia, Ellie, John and James. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, John Mitchell Jones. A private graveside service will be held at Farnham Baptist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1371, Warsaw, Va. 22572.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.