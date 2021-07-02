Menu
Amanda Lynn "Mandy" Mooney
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
MOONEY, Amanda Lynn "Mandy", (Knoskie), 45, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away on June 19, 2021. Mandy was born January 8, 1976 in Portsmouth, Va. to Conny and Marie Knoskie. She graduated from Ervinton High School (Nora, Va.) in 1995, where she was a cheerleader and All-state track stand-out. Mandy was a graduate of ECPI and pursued her career in the IT field in which she excelled for over 15 years. Mandy married David Mooney on July 7, 2005 and they were blessed with their wonderful son, Derrick Mooney, on November 30, 2006. She loved to travel to interesting places, but more than anything she loved her family and would often invite her extended family along on her adventures (or "gallivanting" as she liked to call it). Mandy was preceded in death by her dad, Conny Knoskie. She is survived by her husband, David; and son, Derrick; her mom, Marie; her sisters, Anna Shackelford (Juan), Ruby Knoskie and Ashley Knoskie; niece, Imani Shackelford; and nephews, Jaiden Shackelford and Xander Knoskie; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a private memorial service will be held on July 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mandy's name to the STEM Leadership Academy.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
