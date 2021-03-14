Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arthur Anderson Chapman IV
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
CHAPMAN, Arthur Anderson, IV, "Bubba," 19, died on March 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur "A.C." Chapman III; and grandparents, Clarence Sprouse Jr., Debbie Chapman and Arthur "Duckie" Chapman Jr. He is survived by his fiancee, Morgan Palmatier; mother, Melissa Sprouse (Dennis Willoughby); sisters, Courtney Chapman and Josephine Willoughby; brother, Dennis Willoughby Jr.; grandmother, Jo Ann Sprouse; grandfather, Jerry Mitchell; aunt, Mary Jo Duncan; uncle, Clarence Edward "Tripp" Sprouse III; uncle and aunt, Mike and Rebecca Martin; cousins, Miranda Navroski and Brandon and Chase Duncan; and numerous extended family and friends. Bubba loved to go to the river with his family and fishing and boating with his PawPaw. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Bellwood Baptist Church, 9138 Quinnford Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23237. The family would like to give a special thank you to Kristie Camper, for her unwavering support during this difficult time. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Bellwood Baptist Church
9138 Quinnford Boulevard, Richmonbd, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.