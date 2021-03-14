CHAPMAN, Arthur Anderson, IV, "Bubba," 19, died on March 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur "A.C." Chapman III; and grandparents, Clarence Sprouse Jr., Debbie Chapman and Arthur "Duckie" Chapman Jr. He is survived by his fiancee, Morgan Palmatier; mother, Melissa Sprouse (Dennis Willoughby); sisters, Courtney Chapman and Josephine Willoughby; brother, Dennis Willoughby Jr.; grandmother, Jo Ann Sprouse; grandfather, Jerry Mitchell; aunt, Mary Jo Duncan; uncle, Clarence Edward "Tripp" Sprouse III; uncle and aunt, Mike and Rebecca Martin; cousins, Miranda Navroski and Brandon and Chase Duncan; and numerous extended family and friends. Bubba loved to go to the river with his family and fishing and boating with his PawPaw. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Bellwood Baptist Church, 9138 Quinnford Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23237. The family would like to give a special thank you to Kristie Camper, for her unwavering support during this difficult time. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.