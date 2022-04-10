Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bolling Scott
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 15 2022
2:00p.m.
The Elms
Send Flowers
SCOTT, Bolling, 68, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on April 1, 2022. "Bo" was born March 23, 1954 to Anne and Bob Quicke in Petersburg, Virginia. She is survived by her mother, Anne Quicke; husband, George; her daughter, Anne-Randolph Carter (Parry); her son, Ford (Jennifer); her granddaughter, Sarah Jane Carter; her siblings, Sarah Randolph Brickley, Chip Quicke (Betsy), Dunc Quicke (Katie); 18 nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and nephews; her mother-in-law, Erma Scott; and sister-in-law, Lou Vann (Jimmy).

Bolling graduated from St. Mary's college, Johnston-Willis School of Nursing and MCV School of Nursing. She began her nursing career at The Retreat Hospital and progressed to CAO of The Concordia Group.

She had a deep appreciation and endearment for her family. She was her family's biggest cheerleader - supporting them on the court, in the classroom and throughout all of their personal and professional pursuits. Bolling always put others first. Her selflessness and compassion were truly boundless.

She was happiest enjoying life's simplest pleasures with family and friends - a bike ride, a beach day or a movie (especially with popcorn) were especially cherished.

She was an avid supporter of the Virginia Tech Hokies and Kenston Forest Kavaliers. Bolling would drive from one end of the Commonwealth to the other - in the same day - if she had a chance to take in both a VT and Kenston athletic event of any kind.

Bolling's life was full of love, happiness and memorable experiences. She will be forever remembered and missed by all who were fortunate enough to be a part of her life. To know Bolling was to love her.

Her life will be celebrated at The Elms, 226 Country Club Lane, Blackstone Va. 23824, on Friday, April 15 at 2 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held in the Kenston Forest School gym. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kenston Forest School, St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Blackstone, Va. or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
The Elms
226 Country Club Lane, Blackstone, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
She was a great friend of Camp Virginia and Camp River's Bend, spending her vacation time as a camp nurse for many years. Thanks-a-lot for all she did for so many!
Charlie Rosenbaum
April 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results