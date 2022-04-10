SCOTT, Bolling, 68, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on April 1, 2022. "Bo" was born March 23, 1954 to Anne and Bob Quicke in Petersburg, Virginia. She is survived by her mother, Anne Quicke; husband, George; her daughter, Anne-Randolph Carter (Parry); her son, Ford (Jennifer); her granddaughter, Sarah Jane Carter; her siblings, Sarah Randolph Brickley, Chip Quicke (Betsy), Dunc Quicke (Katie); 18 nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and nephews; her mother-in-law, Erma Scott; and sister-in-law, Lou Vann (Jimmy).
Bolling graduated from St. Mary's college, Johnston-Willis School of Nursing and MCV School of Nursing. She began her nursing career at The Retreat Hospital and progressed to CAO of The Concordia Group.
She had a deep appreciation and endearment for her family. She was her family's biggest cheerleader - supporting them on the court, in the classroom and throughout all of their personal and professional pursuits. Bolling always put others first. Her selflessness and compassion were truly boundless.
She was happiest enjoying life's simplest pleasures with family and friends - a bike ride, a beach day or a movie (especially with popcorn) were especially cherished.
She was an avid supporter of the Virginia Tech Hokies and Kenston Forest Kavaliers. Bolling would drive from one end of the Commonwealth to the other - in the same day - if she had a chance to take in both a VT and Kenston athletic event of any kind.
Bolling's life was full of love, happiness and memorable experiences. She will be forever remembered and missed by all who were fortunate enough to be a part of her life. To know Bolling was to love her.
Her life will be celebrated at The Elms, 226 Country Club Lane, Blackstone Va. 23824, on Friday, April 15 at 2 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held in the Kenston Forest School gym. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kenston Forest School, St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Blackstone, Va. or the charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.