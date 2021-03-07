Menu
DENNIS, Brenda Lee, 68, of Heathsville, Va., passed away peacefully on February 28, 2021, from pancreatic cancer. She was born on September 13, 1952, in Culbertson, Mont., the youngest of three to Cliff and Pat Thomsen. She married Terry Dennis on April 10, 1993 and loved their "Rivah" life together for many years. She loved life to the fullest and always went out of her way to get whatever her friends or family needed, or would literally make it from scratch. She was exceptionally creative with arts and crafts, especially sewing. She was also the best cook and baker and truly made sure everyone's hearts and stomachs were full. Along with Terry; Brenda is survived by her father, Cliff Thomsen (101); brother, Jim Thomsen; sister, Charlotte (Peter) Christensen; and her children, Carrie (Asher), Ryan (Angie) Thomsen, Adam (Aprill) Jivelekas, Chris (Ann) and Deni. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rebecca,Teddy, Sam, Jack, Cody, Carter, Tyler, Dylan, Landon. She was predeceased by her mother, Pat Thomsen (December 18, 2017), Mont. She was a beautiful human who was the most amazing mom, grandmother, aunt, friend, sister and wife! She listened and cared so much for everyone and made time to do the things others loved. She provided comfort and guidance to all and now can do so from heaven. We will miss you, Brenda and know that you are with us. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pancreatic Cancer Research or a charity of your choice.
Brenda was such a lovely person. Her love glowed from her and she brought everyone into it. I remember seeing her sewing room and marveling at her talent! She will be deeply missed.
Susan Campbell
Friend
March 18, 2021
Brenda will be greatly missed. I so enjoyed working with her at Innsbrook. She was a shining light there.
Denise Kranich
Friend
March 17, 2021
Kathy and Kent Loveland
March 17, 2021
So sorry to hear this. We will keep you and family in our thoughts and prayers.
Ron & Judy Lundy
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Brenda's smile...could light the room. Lovely lady..inside & out. Jeanne Walls
Jeanne Walls
March 8, 2021
Terry, so sorry to hear about your loss, Brenda was always so much fun! Our prayers and thoughts are with you!
Bill & Kathy Stearns
March 7, 2021
