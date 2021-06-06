VAUGHAN, Carol King, 79, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James L. Vaughan Jr.; parents, Charles E. and Margaret King; brother, Butch King; sister, Peggy Lennon; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Vaughan. She is survived by her children, Lynn Davis (Kelley), Jeff Vaughan (Stacie Hartless) and John Vaughan (Jane); grandchildren, Angie Harris (Nathan), Jake Vaughan (Tiffany), Sarah Frank (Dylan), Chris and Andrew Sheffield, Julie and Traci Vaughan; great-grandchildren, Finley and River Harris and Kensington Frank; and many nieces and nephews, including a special bond with her niece, Christie Simmons. Carol was born December 6, 1941, in Richmond, Va. She graduated from Midlothian High School, 1960 and began driving a bus for Chesterfield County Public Schools, in 1965, where she worked until she retired in 2004. Carol stayed busy in her retirement. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, traveling with her friends and spending time with her family, including her weekly Thursday night dinners with her sons. She will be remembered for her warm and welcoming personality and her ability to make everyone feel loved. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.