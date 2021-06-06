VAUGHAN, Carol King, 79, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James L. Vaughan Jr.; parents, Charles E. and Margaret King; brother, Butch King; sister, Peggy Lennon; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Vaughan. She is survived by her children, Lynn Davis (Kelley), Jeff Vaughan (Stacie Hartless) and John Vaughan (Jane); grandchildren, Angie Harris (Nathan), Jake Vaughan (Tiffany), Sarah Frank (Dylan), Chris and Andrew Sheffield, Julie and Traci Vaughan; great-grandchildren, Finley and River Harris and Kensington Frank; and many nieces and nephews, including a special bond with her niece, Christie Simmons. Carol was born December 6, 1941, in Richmond, Va. She graduated from Midlothian High School, 1960 and began driving a bus for Chesterfield County Public Schools, in 1965, where she worked until she retired in 2004. Carol stayed busy in her retirement. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, traveling with her friends and spending time with her family, including her weekly Thursday night dinners with her sons. She will be remembered for her warm and welcoming personality and her ability to make everyone feel loved. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
4 Entries
Lynn & Kelley
June 11, 2021
Carol was the type of friend everyone wants-fun to be with, willing to try something new, and always willing to help someone else! She was even more special in my eyes because she was such a good friend to my mom, Dot! To her children and grandchildren: even though I didn't know you personally, please know Carol shared her love for and pride in each of you with us! She will be truly missed!
Claudia Jackson
Friend
June 8, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers.
Susan (Brundige) Hippchen.
June 6, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Carol was a wonderful person. I was a neighbor for a while and was her hairdresser for a while. My condolences to the family.