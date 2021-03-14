DEEL, Charles J., "The Real Chuck Deel" went to be with our Lord and Savior, March 6, 2021 and is now spinning the hits, carting up his next playlist in heaven with his loved ones. Son of a coal miner, Chuck was born in War, W.Va. April 21, 1938 to Charles Jesse Deel Sr. and his beloved Margaret Olee Waldron. After a picnic on a hill in Stony Ridge, Va., Chuck became smitten with Barbara Ann Wright and as dad would say, "courted" as teenagers. Marrying in 1958, Chuck became absolutely besotted with the new media platform called radio and as a trained announcer, they traveled to 17 different cities before making roots in Richmond, Va. Pioneering with radio stations WLEE, WRNL, WRBN, WTVR (The voice of The South's First Television Station), working with the likes and hiring some along the way, Aldon Aaroe, Jess Duboy, Harvey Hudson, Frank Soden, Sailor Bob, Bill Bevins, Gus Travers, Chip Tarkenton, Deanna Malone, Kat Simons, just to name a proud few. Chuck participated in many of Richmond's original Tobacco Parades, early predecessor of the Richmond Christmas Parade and notably Richmond Premiers at the Mosque Theatre/now Richmond Landmark, ushering in great talent like Lou Rawls and Charlie Pride. In the '70s, Chuck partnered with opening up the first of its kind in Richmond, a Broadcasting School on Staples Mill Road for several years. Notably, he began with the original "new" WKHK K95 in 1989 as News Director / Morning Show Announcer with Catfish & Company /Catfish & Katie, then Catfish & Lori for over 10-plus years. He was also immensely proud and awarded for his work with Virginia Crime Stoppers / Crimesolvers. Chuck mustered up his on-camera abilities for WWBT – Channel 12 and became their weekend anchor for over three years. He retired at WRVA lastly after a full career in Cocoa Beach/Melbourne Florida at WMEL as the "Cowpoke, WKRT, and WDBO Orlando, Disney/Epcot - voice work. Dad was especially proud of his work, but even more so to be a father to Cheryl Deel Pryor and Jennifer Leigh Staples; and especially proud to be grandfather to Waller Redd Staples V "Walsh," who he absolutely adored. No service is scheduled. Dad was known to be a kind- hearted person who touched many, not only with his servitude and devotion to the craft; he was pleasant, funny and a consummate professional. He was a lovely gifted man and an artist with "golden pipes." Potting down now, good work hitting that post - great aircheck Chuck! Signing off… Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.