THOMPKINS, Charlie Clarence, Sr., 79, of Richmond, Va., went on to be with the Lord March 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Maxine; and brothers, Gabriel and Robert. He is survived by his children, Edward, Charlie and Shirley (Lorenzo); sister, Nora Pleasants; and the mother of his children, Susie. Charlie was a man with a big heart and a caring father and grandfather. He excelled at many trades as both a driver, custodian and business owner. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. April 8, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A homegoing service will be celebrated 11 a.m., April 9 at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Road. Interment in Roselawn Memory Gardens. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.