Charlie Clarence Thompkins Sr.
THOMPKINS, Charlie Clarence, Sr., 79, of Richmond, Va., went on to be with the Lord March 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Maxine; and brothers, Gabriel and Robert. He is survived by his children, Edward, Charlie and Shirley (Lorenzo); sister, Nora Pleasants; and the mother of his children, Susie. Charlie was a man with a big heart and a caring father and grandfather. He excelled at many trades as both a driver, custodian and business owner. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. April 8, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A homegoing service will be celebrated 11 a.m., April 9 at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Road. Interment in Roselawn Memory Gardens. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Apr
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Pilgram Journey Baptist Church
7204 Bethlehem Rd, Richmond, VA
