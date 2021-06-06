Shelia, Yesterday, Nov. 2, 2021, the VMI Quarterly Report arrived by mail and I was saddened to hear of Russ' death. We were good friends at VMI, but I lost track after he left. As Rats, our rooms were next to each other. He was always in our room or we were in his. There was a lot of cutting up and joking, anything to maintain our sanity during our Rat year. What is odd, is that for 21 years, my wife and I have lived just off Spring Run Road over toward Pocahontas State Park. I never knew he was so close. I am truly sorry for your loss. Tom Jennings, VMI '73

