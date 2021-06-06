HUNLEY, Clarence Russell, III, of Moseley, Virginia. On Saturday, May 29, 2021, West Point lost a warrior. Virginia lost a son. Russell Hunley was born almost 70 years ago in Norfolk, Virginia, first child of Merchant Marine Captain Clarence Russell and Mrs. Ruth M. Hunley Jr.
A 1969 graduate of Norfolk's Granby High School, Russ was a Cadet at the Virginia Military Institute for one year before being appointed to West Point. At West Point, he was a respected member of the Cadet Honor Committee, a soft-spoken leader liked by all and a quintessential great friend and good man.
Russ graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1975 and began a long career of selfless service to the nation, both in uniform and as a career Department of the Army civilian.
Front-line Infantry officer assignments took Russ to the 101st Airmobile Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the 5th Infantry Division at Fort Polk, Louisiana, the Training and Doctrine Command at Fort Monroe, Virginia and the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea. Staff officer assignments brought Russ home to Virginia at Fort Eustis with the Army Training Support Center.
While serving at Fort Monroe, Russ met and married the love of his life and mother of their cherished daughter, Jennifer, Ms. Sheila Ferris.
Love of Virginia led Russ to resign from active service in 1987 and begin his second career as a Citizen-Soldier, serving in the United States Army Reserve while working as a Department of the Army civilian, first for Headquarters, Army Training and Doctrine Command from 1987 to 1998; and then for Headquarters, 7th Army Training Command from 1998 to 2001.
Following 9/11, the Army recalled Russ to Active service in the Pentagon. From 2002 to 2004, he served as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army International Affairs Division in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, managing bilateral relations with the Armies of Coalition nations. From 2004 to 2007, he served in the Army Foreign Liaison Directorate in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, managing and supporting Army interactions with foreign military attachés.
In 2007, against his wishes, Russ was forced to retire from Active service for medical reasons. His final rank was Lieutenant Colonel. His decorations include the Legion of Merit, three Meritorious Service Medals, three Army Commendation Medals, three Army Reserve Achievement Medals, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Ribbon, Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab, Air Assault Badge and the Army Staff Identification Badge.
Russ was a walking encyclopedia, with a particularly impressive and extensive knowledge of military history (primarily Civil War and World War II), family genealogy and useless facts. He was an astonishing writer and a published author, writing a book about his ancestor's Civil War letters while fighting for the Union. His curiosity led him all over the world, traveling all around Asia (with a pregnant Sheila) while stationed in South Korea and all over Europe multiple times, punctuated by the family's three year stay in Germany while working for Headquarters, 7th Army Training Command. His life was filled with interesting people and places, with lifelong curiosity and desire to learn about everything he could.
Russ was loved by all who knew him, all around the world. If you met Russ once, you remembered him. His kindness, humor and ready smile made him unforgettable. His family and friends will cherish him forever. He was the definition of honor, devotion, love and courage. Russ exhibited an incredible level of strength during his final years, fighting the most valiant fight of his life against Parkinson's — inspiring his friends and family over and over again. He never gave up, even as Parkinson's continued to take its toll for 16 years.
Russ is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sheila; beloved daughter, Jennifer Green (Jeffrey) of Richmond; sister, Mary Lee Norris (Paul) of North Carolina; and niece, Corey. He will be remembered at a memorial service on June 11, 2021 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., Chesterfield, Va. 23832 at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends during the hour before the service, from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at bit.ly/RHunley.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.