Diana B. Hubbard
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
HUBBARD, Diana B., 84, of Glen Allen, passed away on June 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Lena Bashoor; brother, William Bashoor; son, Daniel Lollar; husband, Edward W. Hubbard Jr. She is survived by her sons, Michael Lollar, John Lollar (Cindy), Edward W. "Chip" Hubbard III (Rose); daughter, Stephanie D. Lollar; grandchildren, Justin W. Hubbard (Nona), Sophia T. Lanza (Damion); great-grandchildren, Natalie P. Lanza, Julia G. Lanza; sisters, Miriam B. Yazga, Carol Ann Nahra (John); brother, Louis Bashoor; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a most compassionate and generous person to others. Diana had a firecracker attitude and was known as "Hurricane Hubbard" because of the way she would blow into a room and take it over. Diana started her career as a secretary with United Mine Workers and then moved to a sales position with Avon. After her Avon career, she accepted a position with Rubbermaid Corporation as a Regional Sales Associate. This position started her activism into women's rights. In 1970, Diana met her beloved soulmate, Edward Hubbard Jr., aka Wade. After years of dating, they wed in December, 1975. The family moved to a rural part of Central Virginia, Louisa County. Wade and Diana purchased a commercial refrigeration company, Richmond Refrigeration Service, Inc., along with another partner. After years of operating the business, Wade and Diana purchased the company as sole owners and operators. During this time, Diana met and bonded with many of her wonderful and close friends that she still has to this day. She will always be remembered for her tenacious, wide open "Do It My Way" attitude. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Caritas or Shriners Hospital for Children.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
23
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
So sorry to learn of Diana's death. I did not know her but Wade, Jr. was my first cousin.
Carroll Hubbard, Smithfield, Va
June 22, 2021
Welcoming, generous, loving, caring, head strong and high energy are just a few things that we will remember about Diana. She had an infectious and genuine laugh that brought us joy each and every time that we heard it. Diana was especially fond of children and spoiled our young ones with hugs and kisses any time that she saw them as if her own. We shall cherish the wonderful memories of good times and laughter shared with her over the years. May her spirit of good will live on in each of us!
William and Susan Jolly
Friend
June 21, 2021
Tom and I are so very sorry. Diana was one or the most caring and friendly women I have had the pleasure of knowing. She always made me laugh, she will be missed by many. God has brought home a loving angel!
Dana Preble
Friend
June 20, 2021
I am saddened to hear that Diana has left this world with her angel wings. Deepest sympathies to the family; our thoughts and prayers are with you. Bobby and I are very grateful for the fond memories. We loved her.
Polly Jackson
June 20, 2021
