HUBBARD, Diana B., 84, of Glen Allen, passed away on June 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Lena Bashoor; brother, William Bashoor; son, Daniel Lollar; husband, Edward W. Hubbard Jr. She is survived by her sons, Michael Lollar, John Lollar (Cindy), Edward W. "Chip" Hubbard III (Rose); daughter, Stephanie D. Lollar; grandchildren, Justin W. Hubbard (Nona), Sophia T. Lanza (Damion); great-grandchildren, Natalie P. Lanza, Julia G. Lanza; sisters, Miriam B. Yazga, Carol Ann Nahra (John); brother, Louis Bashoor; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a most compassionate and generous person to others. Diana had a firecracker attitude and was known as "Hurricane Hubbard" because of the way she would blow into a room and take it over. Diana started her career as a secretary with United Mine Workers and then moved to a sales position with Avon. After her Avon career, she accepted a position with Rubbermaid Corporation as a Regional Sales Associate. This position started her activism into women's rights. In 1970, Diana met her beloved soulmate, Edward Hubbard Jr., aka Wade. After years of dating, they wed in December, 1975. The family moved to a rural part of Central Virginia, Louisa County. Wade and Diana purchased a commercial refrigeration company, Richmond Refrigeration Service, Inc., along with another partner. After years of operating the business, Wade and Diana purchased the company as sole owners and operators. During this time, Diana met and bonded with many of her wonderful and close friends that she still has to this day. She will always be remembered for her tenacious, wide open "Do It My Way" attitude. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Caritas or Shriners Hospital for Children
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.