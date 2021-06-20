Welcoming, generous, loving, caring, head strong and high energy are just a few things that we will remember about Diana. She had an infectious and genuine laugh that brought us joy each and every time that we heard it. Diana was especially fond of children and spoiled our young ones with hugs and kisses any time that she saw them as if her own. We shall cherish the wonderful memories of good times and laughter shared with her over the years. May her spirit of good will live on in each of us!

William and Susan Jolly Friend June 21, 2021