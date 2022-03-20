FULLMER, Donald "Don" Raymond, 82, Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Born February 29, 1940, in Waukesha, Wis., to Raymond and Emmarette Wright Fullmer and raised in Clinton, Ind., he was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Maurice Davis; and niece, Marlene Maxwell. He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Foxwell (Andy) and Melissa Hicks (Mike); grandchildren, Andrew Tyler Foxwell, Lindsey Jacobs and Krista Hicks; and niece, Diana Haverberg (John). Don proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Cony and retired from the City of Richmond as an Arborist/Horticulturist after 33 years. He was a recipient of awards for landscape design and woodworking. He enjoyed travelling the world, including Egypt, Tahiti, France, England and regularly to Hawaii. Don's greatest passions were fishing "any and every" pond and playing his steel guitars (member since 1966 of the Aloha International Steel Guitar Club). He also enjoyed winning Bingo, telling jokes and showing off his prized 5-inch Megalodon shark tooth he found on the Virginia shores. Heartfelt thanks to his caregivers, June Aherron, Brenda Cook and Bon Secours Hospice. Don was a cherished father, grandfather and genuine friend to many and will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. The family will honor his memory privately and asks those who wish to express sympathy to plant a tree or flowers in remembrance.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
1 Entry
Well I just found out about this and it broke my heart. Kim and Melissa I know you don't remember me but saw you girls back when my Dad first met yours. Harold Spain my dad. Don and I have spent a lot of time together either him teaching me how to play steel or over at dads working and playing on them. I can't start to tell you how many times he helped me playing, even got me a job with him for city of Richmond trimming trees. I loved that gentle giant. Always smiling and he called me Mare short for Marion. Don was not just a steel player but a master at it. He could play some beautiful music, any kind. I would love to hear from anyone and so very sad I didn't know about your loss. Our loss! R.I.P. my friend.