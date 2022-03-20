FULLMER, Donald "Don" Raymond, 82, Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Born February 29, 1940, in Waukesha, Wis., to Raymond and Emmarette Wright Fullmer and raised in Clinton, Ind., he was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Maurice Davis; and niece, Marlene Maxwell. He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Foxwell (Andy) and Melissa Hicks (Mike); grandchildren, Andrew Tyler Foxwell, Lindsey Jacobs and Krista Hicks; and niece, Diana Haverberg (John). Don proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Cony and retired from the City of Richmond as an Arborist/Horticulturist after 33 years. He was a recipient of awards for landscape design and woodworking. He enjoyed travelling the world, including Egypt, Tahiti, France, England and regularly to Hawaii. Don's greatest passions were fishing "any and every" pond and playing his steel guitars (member since 1966 of the Aloha International Steel Guitar Club). He also enjoyed winning Bingo, telling jokes and showing off his prized 5-inch Megalodon shark tooth he found on the Virginia shores. Heartfelt thanks to his caregivers, June Aherron, Brenda Cook and Bon Secours Hospice. Don was a cherished father, grandfather and genuine friend to many and will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. The family will honor his memory privately and asks those who wish to express sympathy to plant a tree or flowers in remembrance.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.