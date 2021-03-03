



LAMBERT, Captain Donald Lee, Jr., age 55, was unexpectedly taken from this world to play the fiddle in Heaven with his maker on Saturday, February 27, 2021.



He was preceded in death by his first love, his mother, Joyce Brannon "Doodaa" Kimble; and his father, Donald Lambert Sr. He is survived by the other half of his heart, his wife, Becky Simulcik; his two sons who were his pride and joy, Joshua (Natalie) and Caleb Lambert; his two bonus daughters, Emma (Michael) Witmeyer and Paige Simulcik; and his two granddogs, Luna and Pippin.



The most important thing to Don was being with his family and friends, enjoying music, bourbon, smoking meat on his Big Green Egg, taking trips to Nashville and taking advantage of all life had to offer.



Don was born on May 4, 1965 and lived out the majority of his life in Henrico County. He graduated from Hermitage High School. He then attended James Madison University, graduating in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in history. He so faithfully served Henrico County as a police officer and active member of his community. He was a longtime member, a Sunday school teacher and was on the Safety and Security Team at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Glen Allen. He was also recently ordained a Deacon at the church and began sharing his musical talent with the church by playing the fiddle during services.



Don was a police officer with Henrico County starting in 1987, where he earned numerous promotions and awards throughout his nearly 34-year career. Most recently, Don served as Captain of the Police Division's Special Operations Group, which includes Traffic Safety, which was one of Don's passions. He was also a faithful member of the Henrico Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #4, which he most recently served as vice president. He also served as treasurer of the national and Virginia chapters of the Southern Police Institute Alumni Association. Everyone who knew him knew that beneath Don's tough exterior he had a heart of gold and an incredible faith.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059, where a celebration of Don's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021. Social distancing and mask requirements will be in place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church of Glen Allen.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.