BOYD, Doretha, 67, of Richmond, died April 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Boyd Sr.; and sister, Denise Woodson. Surviving are her mother, Cordell H. Boyd; two brothers, Herbert Jr. and Michael (Nicole) Boyd; two sisters, Darlene Tucker and Debra Jones; four nieces, two nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, April 15 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Robert C. Davis officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2022.