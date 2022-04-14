Menu
Doretha Boyd
BOYD, Doretha, 67, of Richmond, died April 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Boyd Sr.; and sister, Denise Woodson. Surviving are her mother, Cordell H. Boyd; two brothers, Herbert Jr. and Michael (Nicole) Boyd; two sisters, Darlene Tucker and Debra Jones; four nieces, two nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, April 15 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Robert C. Davis officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Apr
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
April 14, 2022
Condolences to the Boyd family May God continue strengthen you during this time and days to come
Melinda A Collins
April 13, 2022
