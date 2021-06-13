Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Edmund "Delmonte" Lewis
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Midlothian High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
LEWIS, Edmund "Delmonte", 90, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord June 9, 2021. He was born in Hallsboro, Va. and graduated from Midlothian High School. In 1972, he and Bob Owens started Lewis and Owens, an engineering and surveying firm, which is now E.D. Lewis & Associates. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 69 years, Anne Sneed; his sons, Monte (Patty), Russell, Jim (Carol), and John (Cheryl); seven grandchildren, Lawren May (Michael), Gib (Amy), Jay (Sarah), Mark, Ross (Katie), John Russell (Brittany) and David; one great-grandchild, Emmarose; and a brother, James "Dinky" Lewis. He was a man of faith and member of Crestwood Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and Elder. He dearly loved his family and loved his farm. The world lost its greatest turkey hunter. He will be truly missed. Visitation will be Monday, June 14, at Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. and funeral service at Crestwood Presbyterian Church, 1200 Charter Colony Rd., Midlothian, Va., Tuesday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crestwood Presbyterian Church, 1200 Charter Colony Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23114 or Faith Mission Home, 3540 Mission Home Lane, Free Union, Va. 22940. Online condolences may be made at Bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Jun
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Crestwood Presbyterian Church
1200 Charter Colony Rd, Midlothian, VA
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
Ed Haddock
June 14, 2021
