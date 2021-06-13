LEWIS, Edmund "Delmonte", 90, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord June 9, 2021. He was born in Hallsboro, Va. and graduated from Midlothian High School. In 1972, he and Bob Owens started Lewis and Owens, an engineering and surveying firm, which is now E.D. Lewis & Associates. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 69 years, Anne Sneed; his sons, Monte (Patty), Russell, Jim (Carol), and John (Cheryl); seven grandchildren, Lawren May (Michael), Gib (Amy), Jay (Sarah), Mark, Ross (Katie), John Russell (Brittany) and David; one great-grandchild, Emmarose; and a brother, James "Dinky" Lewis. He was a man of faith and member of Crestwood Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and Elder. He dearly loved his family and loved his farm. The world lost its greatest turkey hunter. He will be truly missed. Visitation will be Monday, June 14, at Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. and funeral service at Crestwood Presbyterian Church, 1200 Charter Colony Rd., Midlothian, Va., Tuesday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crestwood Presbyterian Church, 1200 Charter Colony Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23114 or Faith Mission Home, 3540 Mission Home Lane, Free Union, Va. 22940. Online condolences may be made at Bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2021.