REED, Edward "Eddie" P., 72, of Glen Allen, Va., departed this life Friday, January 7, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winston Reed and Rachel Walker; and brother, Winston Reed Jr. Surviving are his wife, Edna Reed; son, Antonio Reed (Mary); daughter, Eryn Reed; grandchildren, Maisha Reed, Naomi Reed and Camryn Reed; sisters, Maria Johnson and Patrice Nugent; sister-in-law, Princetta Roane; former wife, Bernadean Bates; and stepson, Sam Bates; and other loving relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va., where viewing will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 12 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 22, Oilville, Va. 23129. Special thank you to the Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital medical team and staff for their compassionate care.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13, 2022.