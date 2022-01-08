REED, Edward "Eddie" P., 72, of Glen Allen, Va., departed this life Friday, January 7, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winston Reed and Rachel Walker; and brother, Winston Reed Jr. Surviving are his wife, Edna Reed; son, Antonio Reed (Mary); daughter, Eryn Reed; grandchildren, Maisha Reed, Naomi Reed and Camryn Reed; sisters, Maria Johnson and Patrice Nugent; sister-in-law, Princetta Roane; former wife, Bernadean Bates; and stepson, Sam Bates; and other loving relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va., where viewing will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 12 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 22, Oilville, Va. 23129. Special thank you to the Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital medical team and staff for their compassionate care.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13, 2022.
Edna, I am just finding out about your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. Please know that I am just so sorry. You know how I felt about your Eddie. When you can catch your breath and breathe, please call/text me and let's share ice cream. My # 804.519.0152
Ernestine Barrett
Friend
January 20, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear of Eddie's passing. We grew up together in Richmond's West End. We lost track of one another after I moved to Seattle. My condolences to his family
Harold Turner, Jr.
January 18, 2022
One of my best friends. Growing up in the West End together was a blessing knowing Eddie. We shared a lot of great memories together. Walk with the Lord my brother, you were a great friend. Alvin Anderson- Houston Texas
Alvin Anderson
January 17, 2022
My sincere & profound condolences to the Reed Family at this time. Eddie always had that infectious smile & laugh, as I remember him, from the old neighborhood that made us all laugh. May he Rest in Peace!!
Billy Coward
Friend
January 17, 2022
To one of my best friend, my the Lord hold your hand and walk with you to his promise his land. Alvin Anderson. Houston Texas
Alvin Anderson
January 17, 2022
Sending our condolences. Remembering all the good times I shared with my first cousin in South Carolina. He will definitely be missed!
Christine and Kerry Sims, Sr.
Family
January 16, 2022
Papoose, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and I pray you will comfort and peace. Remember the good times! Deepest Sympathy
Love ya,
Linda Harris Tyler
Linda Tyler
January 15, 2022
You will truly missed uncle Eddie I will remember all the times we share & I have ton of photos to go back and look at of us
Jasmine Young
Family
January 15, 2022
To the family my thoughts and prayers are with you all. I know no words can comfort the hurt you must feel, but God knows and only He has the peace that passes all understanding. May the peace of God and the sweet communion of the Holy Spirit rest, rule and abide with each one of you.
Elder Vernon Dawson
Work
January 14, 2022
Edna, Erin Tony, so sorry for your loss, to my best friend I am only a phone call away,day or night, my heart and prayers go out to you.
Betty Walton
Friend
January 14, 2022
God be with you, my family is here for you when ever you need us. I pray for you and Erin, I was so sorry to hear about Eddie´s passing, your friendship has been so dear to me over the years. You know you can count on me Edna to be there for you day or night.
Betty Walton
January 14, 2022
I am so sorry for your lost. God Bless You & your Family.
Faye Duty
Friend
January 14, 2022
John and Karen McQueen
January 14, 2022
You All Are In My Thoughts And Prayers. RIP My Brother Till We Meet Up Again And Keep That Smile On Your Face Always Until We Meet Up Again In Jesus Name Amen. Can't Be There With You All, But I'm There In Spirit In Jesus Name Amen Love You All Very Much Eveline Silver Yelverton & Family
Eveline Yelverton
January 14, 2022
You All Are In My Thoughts And Prayers. May God Give You Strength And Understanding To Help You Get Through This Time Of Your Life Journey. Remember The Good Times You All Had Together In Jesus Name Amen I Remember Eddie Smile He Always Had When We Seem Each Other No Matter Where We Was. I Been Knowing Eddie Since I Was A Kid My Big Brother RIP Bro Until We Meet Up Again. Praying For You All Family Love Eveline Silver Yelverton & Family
Eveline Yelverton
Family
January 14, 2022
Thinking of you with sympathy, with love, and with a prayer,That God will bless you every day and keep you in His care.
Wilbert and Bessie Warehouse are
Friend
January 13, 2022
Our deepest condolences to you, Erin and the family. We are so sorry to hear about your loss. We love you.
Albert and Delores Tyler
Family
January 13, 2022
My condolences to you and your family.
Carolyn Berry
Other
January 13, 2022
Sending healing prayers and a comforting hugs. Wishing you moments of peace and loving memories. Our family will keep your family in prayer. God Bless You.
Malthaus 'Mattie' McDowell
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss. You have my condolences. Haven't seen Eddie in a long while. We were old acquaintances from the West End.
Walter R Cox Sr(Bobby)
School
January 13, 2022
Papoose, Eryn and Cam, we were so sorry to hear of the passing of your love one. May our heavenly father continue to watch over you in the days ahead.
Love Allen & Darnell
Allen & Darnell Tilton
Other
January 12, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Felicia Moore, Renette Rawlins, and Rolanda Burns
Other
January 12, 2022
Felicia Moore
January 12, 2022
Sending up Prayers to you and your family during this time of sorrow. May God give you the strength to go on.
Judy Brown
January 12, 2022
Edna, Eryn and family, my deepest condolences. I will miss Eddie's smiles, laughter and his big warm hugs. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I love you!
Deborah Grady Shaw
Friend
January 12, 2022
Papoose, Eryn and Cam, Paul and I are sending our deepest condolences to You all Eddie was always willing to help in anyway he could always kept me laughing. We will keep the Reed family in prayer
Paul& Juanita Johnson
January 11, 2022
We are heartbroken over the passing of Eddie. One of the sweetest men we had the pleasure of knowing! Our deepest condolences go out to you and tour family during this difficult time. You are in our thoughts in prayers.
God bless you all, with love.
Your neighbors Kacey and Evan Ball.
Kacey and Evan Ball
Friend
January 11, 2022
Dear Edna and family:
We just heard the news of Eddie´s passing. So so sorry to hear this. We were hoping you and Eddie would have many more years together and to enjoy some retirement fun together. Please know that we are keeping you all in prayer. May God´s love and your memories of Eddie bring you comfort. May God´s blessings be yours!
Elizabeth and Paul Simrell
Neighbors Paul and Elizabeth (Yeamans) Simrell
Other
January 11, 2022
So sorry to hear about Eddie! I thank God for him giving me my son Antonio (Tony) Reed! Edna, Eryn and Tony, stay strong and think about the good times! My prayers, thoughts and sympathy are with you with love.
Bernadean (Dean) Bates
Family
January 10, 2022
My deepest condolences to you and the Reed family during this difficult time, God is close to the broken hearted.
Minister Teresa Baskfield
January 10, 2022
Pray that God will see you through.
With Love
Norman & Gloria McCowin
January 9, 2022
Sorry for loss of your husband and your father. The SILVERS FAMILY (UNCLE BO, GAIL AND ASHLEY)
Asberry Silver
Family
January 9, 2022
We are sorry to hear about the loss of Eddie. He was such a nice gentleman. Our prayers are with you and your family!! Eddie RIP.
Thomas and Linda Sims
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Eddie's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Betty Jessie
Friend
January 9, 2022
The deepest sympathy to Edna and the family. I will keep you in my prayers. We know that God is. . .
Ritta H Carroll
January 9, 2022
I extend my sincere condolences to the family. "Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal" Sorrowfully submitted, George Johnson
George Johnson
January 8, 2022
To Papoose and Family: May God give you comfort and peace during Eddie's passing. Eddie will greatly be missed by all who knew him!
Crystal & Ciera Taylor
Family
January 8, 2022
To Papoose, Erin an Cam and the rest of the Reid family Butch and I offer our deepest sympathy and prayers to you at this time. May you find comfort in knowing that God will see you through, if you need us we are a phone call away, we love you
Rosetta Washington
Friend
January 8, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
PAUL L DAVIS SR
Work
January 8, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.