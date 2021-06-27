UKROP, Emily Allene Isbell, died peacefully on June 15, 2021, in her residence at Lakewood Retirement Community, Henrico, Virginia. Emily was born June 19, 1927. She was the daughter of Eliza Myrtle Hollins Isbell and Charles Talley Isbell. Emily was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years, Samuel Daniel Ukrop; brother, Charles Edwin Isbell; and nephew, Colin T. Isbell.



She is survived by many relatives from the Isbell and Ukrop family trees, Jacqueline Tucker Isbell, Robb C. Isbell (Trish), Glenda Isbell Clifton, Daron W. Isbell (Jackie), Warren E. Isbell (Angie), Richard S. Valack (Mary Catherine), Joyce Valack Holder, James E. Ukrop (Barbara), Robert S. Ukrop (Jayne), William M. Korman Jr. (Diane), Linda Korman Gunderson (Aubrey), Mark S. Korman (Libba), Timothy J. Korman (Lona), Sharon Korman Anderson (Jim); and a host of great and great-great-nieces and nephews.



Emily graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1944. After a 15-year career working for the C & P Telephone Company, she began helping her husband, Sam, in operating his FOODTOWN supermarkets. Emily enjoyed snow-skiing and tennis for many years.



Emily was a woman of faith and a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church for 69 years. Her inner and outer beauty is reflected in the words from Galatians 5:22, "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control." Through her words and deeds, she left an indelible imprint on the lives of her family and friends. Everyone she met was greeted by her warm, gracious and welcoming smile.



The funeral service will be held at Poplar Springs Baptist Church on Sunday, July 11, at 3 p.m. A reception will follow. Interment will be private.



The family would like to thank the staff at Lakewood and individuals from Medi Home Hospice - Richmond for the care and support they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Myrtle Hollins Isbell Scholarship Fund at the University of Mary Washington, UMW Office of Univ. Advancement, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, Va. 22401 or Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 5270 Charles City Road, Richmond, Va. 23231.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.