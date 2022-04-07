DAVIS, Frances Dolores Jones, formerly of Henrico County, Va., departed this earthly life Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She had resided in East Brunswick, N.J., since 1978.



Fran was born March 6, 1945, in Richmond, Va. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry Clay Jones Sr. and Frances Owens Lacy; her husband of 48 years, Roy Alvin Davis Sr.; niece, Dana DeBerry Vaughan; sister-in-law, Mary Davis Greene; and brother-in-law, Berry B. Shelton Jr. She is survived by a son, Roy A. Davis Jr.; loving sisters, Barbara Jones DeBerry and Rita Jones Shelton; a brother, Henry Clay Jones Jr. (Linda); devoted granddaughters, Amelle and Raya Davis; brothers-in-law, Dr. Harold Ray Davis (Diane), Rev. Harry Lee Davis and Robert Greene Sr.; a beloved best friend who was like a sister, Ingrid Klepacz; an adored Goddaughter, Bianca Romano (João); and a loving family of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many loyal friends.



Fran attended Henrico County Public Schools, earned a B.S. Degree from Hampton Institute (University) and an M.Ed. from Virginia State University. She taught in the following public school systems: Richmond, Henrico, Reading, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey and retired from New Brunswick Schools. Fran was a master teacher and was devoted to helping students achieve. She received the "Teacher of the Year" award and was recognized for Excellence in Education as a Reading Liaison at Rutgers University. Fran was a charter member of the Raritan Valley New Jersey Chapter of the Links, Incorporated and a life member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.



Fran accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Henrico County, Va. She was a loving and dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, Godmother and friend. She will be remembered as a sweet and kind spirit, who was thoughtful and caring. Her calm demeanor and soft spoken words of love will always be with family, relatives and friends.



Family and friends will be received at Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, N.J. 08816 (1-732-254-9393), on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, where viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. and service will follow from 6 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lloyd Sterling Community School, 101 Redmond Street, New Brunswick, N.J. 08901 (732-745-5300 Ext. 6701), to the attention of Ellen Treadway, Principal.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2022.