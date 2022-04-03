FIFER, James Earl, Jr., of Louisa, Va., a beloved husband, father, gaga, uncle and friend to so many, has passed away March 22, 2022 at the age of 68, with his family by his side.
James had a strong sense of pride, his positive attitude, integrity and a strong work ethic aided him in founding J.E. Fifer Sheet Metal Fabricators Inc. in 1989.
He mentored his workplace with determination, quality craftsmanship and love. These values guided him and have been an important influence on his business and the people who knew him.
His company's success can be attributed to James, his family and his employees, whom he loved.
As all his family and friends know, James lived his life to the fullest, greeting each day with energy, determination and humor. When he wasn't working, James enjoyed interacting with his dogs and competing in numerous dog trials, where he made lifelong friendships and memories. He was immensely proud of his family, particularly his grandchildren. He gave generously of his time and resources and would go to any length for his family and friends.
James is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judy Hanchey Fifer; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason Thomas Fifer and Chrissy; his grandchildren, Logan Thomas, Taylor Makenzie, Jacob Scott and Cody James; his sister-in-law, Linda (Monty) Hanchey Cole; and his nephews, Michael Cole and daughter, Katelynn, Wayne Cole (Jill) and children, Grace and Landon Cole.
He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Scott Fifer; and his parents, James E. and Marie Carmella Fifer.
We would like to extend our appreciation to the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care of Goochland, as well as Commonwealth Senior Living Facility of Richmond.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bandit's Ridge, located at 5061 Broad Street Rd., Louisa, Va. 23093. Casual attire please, he would not want it any other way.
Online guestbook at lacyfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.