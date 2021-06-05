PITTS, James D., "Jimmie," age 79, died at home on June 4, 2021 after a life well-lived. He was the owner and president of Pitts Lumber Co. Inc. in Saluda, Virginia, which was established in 1898 by his grandfather, John H. Pitts Sr. Pitts Lumber Company is one of the only three businesses to withstand 100 years in Middlesex County, which Jimmie commonly attributed to long-term planning, an open-minded vision, willingness to change and the perseverance of strong family values. The lumber business was his pride and joy because he had the opportunity to work with his grandfather, father, brother, sons and grandson.



Jimmie is survived by Judy, his love of 57 years; his brother, John H. Pitts III (Diana); his sons, James Jr. (Cynthia) and Robert; his grandchildren, Drew (Jillien), Sydney and Saylor. He wanted to meet his great-granddaughter, who is due in early August, but will now be her guardian angel. Jimmie was the son of the late Jane and John H. Pitts Jr.



He was a graduate of Middlesex High School and Smithdeal Massey Business College. Jimmie helped to teach his family the value of community service in a small town. He joined the Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department at age 16 and later, served as president. In addition, he was a member of Urbanna Masonic Lodge #83 A.F. & A.M. for over 50 years and has served twice as Master. Jimmie was also a coach and past president of the Middlesex County Little League, served on the bank board for the Bank of Middlesex (now Truist) and the First Virginia Bank, and was appointed to serve on the Middlesex County Board of Supervisors, where he was then elected to serve four years.



He loved fast cars, motorcycles and boats, but working in the NASCAR community as a team member for #90 Junie Dunlevy will always remain as one of his most treasured experiences. He also spotted for Dick Trickle for 10 years. Jimmie was a founding member of the Piankatank River Golf Club and a past Senior Club Champion.



Jimmie believed hard work paid off; he lived within his means and took care of his family.



Arrangements will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Middlesex Memorial Cemetery on Red Hill Drive, with a reception immediately following at the Piankatank River Golf Course. Our family was so grateful and thankful for the loving care given to Jimmie by the Amedisys Hospice team: Christy, Lori, Teresa, Sandy and our special friend, Doris.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 71, Urbanna, Va. 23175.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 5, 2021.