STONEMAN, Mr. James Estes, Jr., 71, passed away at his home on June 16, 2021, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born on December 28, 1949 in Richmond, Va., and was predeceased by his parents, James E. Stoneman Sr. and Alberta Kohl Stoneman.Devoted husband, father and grandfather, he loved a good joke, and was recognized around the neighborhood by his Hawaiian shirts.He is survived by his wife, Linda Grubbs Stoneman; his daughter, Lori Stoneman Palcic (Justin); sister, Diane S. Davis (Jim); brother, David B. Stoneman (Debbie); lifelong best friend, David Kiser (Jeanie); three beloved grandchildren and dear nieces and nephews.A graveside service is planned for 11 a.m. on July 2, 2021 at Varina Episcopal Church in Henrico County.