James Estes Stoneman Jr.
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
STONEMAN, Mr. James Estes, Jr., 71, passed away at his home on June 16, 2021, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born on December 28, 1949 in Richmond, Va., and was predeceased by his parents, James E. Stoneman Sr. and Alberta Kohl Stoneman.

Devoted husband, father and grandfather, he loved a good joke, and was recognized around the neighborhood by his Hawaiian shirts.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Grubbs Stoneman; his daughter, Lori Stoneman Palcic (Justin); sister, Diane S. Davis (Jim); brother, David B. Stoneman (Debbie); lifelong best friend, David Kiser (Jeanie); three beloved grandchildren and dear nieces and nephews.

A graveside service is planned for 11 a.m. on July 2, 2021 at Varina Episcopal Church in Henrico County.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Varina Episcopal Church
Henrico County, VA
So sorry to hear of Jim's untimely passing. He was a good friend, long-time neighbor and truly nice guy. Our most sincere condolences to LInda and his entire family. He will be missed by all of us who knew him.
Pat and Doug Meyer
Friend
June 24, 2021
Linda, sending heartfelt condolences and love.
Beverly Dean
June 20, 2021
Dianne and family Sorry to hear of your brother passing. Condolences sent.
Mike Cox
Friend
June 20, 2021
We are so sorry to learn of Jim's passing. Please know that our hearts and prayers are with you and your family during this time of loss.
Jerry & Anne Cooper
Family
June 20, 2021
