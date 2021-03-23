BREN, Jane Hardin, 75, of Henrico, passed away on March 21, 2021. She was predeceased by her father, Martin S. Hardin; and mother, Gladys Culp Hardin. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Karl E. Bren; daughter, Diana Bren Magoon; grandsons, Jack Ellis Magoon, William Grant Magoon and Jesse Hardin Magoon; dear cousins, James Frank Bundrant (Sherry) of Waynesboro, Tenn., Phyllis Cecil (Tommy) of Savannah, Tenn., Regina Cromwell of Adamsville, Tenn. and Jeff Hardin (Starla) of Columbia, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Martha B. Morgan of Murfeesboro, Tenn.; nieces, Michelle Howser of Christiana, Tenn. and Dina Nave of Murfeesboro, Tenn.; and dear friend, Emily Freeland of Sumpter, S.C. Jane was born in Florence, S.C. on April 11, 1945. The family soon returned to Memphis, Tenn. for her father to attend pharmacy school under the GI Bill. The family later moved to Lewisburg, Tenn., where she grew up. She attended Middle Tennessee State University, where she received a bachelor's degree in mathematics. At the university, she met Karl Ellis Bren and they married on September 2, 1967. They relocated to Blacksburg, Va. in 1971 and then moved to Richmond, Va. in 1982, where they have lived for the past 38 years. Jane was an active member of River Road United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, where a funeral service will be held Thursday, March 25, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Housing Families First or River Road United Methodist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2021.