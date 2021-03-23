BREN, Jane Hardin, 75, of Henrico, passed away on March 21, 2021. She was predeceased by her father, Martin S. Hardin; and mother, Gladys Culp Hardin. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Karl E. Bren; daughter, Diana Bren Magoon; grandsons, Jack Ellis Magoon, William Grant Magoon and Jesse Hardin Magoon; dear cousins, James Frank Bundrant (Sherry) of Waynesboro, Tenn., Phyllis Cecil (Tommy) of Savannah, Tenn., Regina Cromwell of Adamsville, Tenn. and Jeff Hardin (Starla) of Columbia, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Martha B. Morgan of Murfeesboro, Tenn.; nieces, Michelle Howser of Christiana, Tenn. and Dina Nave of Murfeesboro, Tenn.; and dear friend, Emily Freeland of Sumpter, S.C. Jane was born in Florence, S.C. on April 11, 1945. The family soon returned to Memphis, Tenn. for her father to attend pharmacy school under the GI Bill. The family later moved to Lewisburg, Tenn., where she grew up. She attended Middle Tennessee State University, where she received a bachelor's degree in mathematics. At the university, she met Karl Ellis Bren and they married on September 2, 1967. They relocated to Blacksburg, Va. in 1971 and then moved to Richmond, Va. in 1982, where they have lived for the past 38 years. Jane was an active member of River Road United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, where a funeral service will be held Thursday, March 25, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Housing Families First or River Road United Methodist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2021.
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, Karl. This saddens me as Jane was such a wonderful person. I had hoped her battle with cancer was over so I was shocked to hear of her passing. God bless you and your family, Karl.
Jim Pritchett
April 25, 2021
The Board of Directors of VPLC
March 25, 2021
Jane will be deeply missed by us all. Our thoughts and prayers go our to Karl and the entire family. Much love to you all.
Amy and Steve King
March 24, 2021
Sending sympathy and love your way. We will miss Jane so much. I truly loved serving in the church with both of you!
Christie Bondurant
March 24, 2021
My heart aches for you, Karl, and Diana and her family. May God comfort each one of you during these days.
Eddie Callis
March 24, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to your family at this time. May your memories comfort you and find peace at this difficult time.
Christy & Melito's Staff
March 24, 2021
My heart hurts hearing of your loss. You two were so special to the community and to each other.
Nikki Nicholau
March 23, 2021
Karl and family,
My condolences on the passing of Jane. My thoughts and prayers are with you.