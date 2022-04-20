Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jason W. Green
1977 - 2022
BORN
1977
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Atlee High School
FUNERAL HOME
Buffalo Hill Funeral Home
1890 Highway 93 North
Kalispell, MT
GREEN, Jason W., age 44, passed away on April 13, 2022 at his home in Somers, Montana. He was born on June 1, 1977 in Taegu, South Korea and moved to Virginia with his parents when he was an infant.

Jason graduated from Atlee High School in 1995.

Jason lived and worked in Richmond, Va. until 2019, when he moved to Somers to live with his parents and to help take care of his disabled father.

Jason loved to shoot guns for sport and to fish.

Jason was preceded in death by his grandmother, Virginia "Gran" Green.

Jason is survived by his father, O.T. Green; mother, Ann Green; brother, Jonathan (Amy) Green; sisters, Jessica (Mike) Green-Osselaer and Juliane (Nick) White-Mihov; and nephews, Liam White and Paul Osselaer.

Friends are encouraged to visit our website at buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Buffalo Hill Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Buffalo Hill Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Slaughter Family
Friend
April 18, 2022
Slaughter Family
Friend
April 18, 2022
Sending our condolences to the Green family. Jason & Jonathan have been great friends since our young high school days in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Learning of Jason's passing broke my heart and we mourn along with you all. I know he's up there casting out lines with a big smile on his face. I'll miss you forever long beard! Love you! Xo -JP, Lisa & Nick Slaughter
Slaughter Family
Friend
April 18, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results