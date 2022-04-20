Sending our condolences to the Green family. Jason & Jonathan have been great friends since our young high school days in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Learning of Jason's passing broke my heart and we mourn along with you all. I know he's up there casting out lines with a big smile on his face. I'll miss you forever long beard! Love you! Xo -JP, Lisa & Nick Slaughter

Slaughter Family Friend April 18, 2022