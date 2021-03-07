FERGUSSON, John Lodge, 1996 to 2020, 23 years old, was born in Richmond, Va., beloved son of Jennifer Lodge Fergusson and William Berkeley Fergusson Sr.; and beloved brother of W. Berkeley Fergusson Jr. He is also survived and loved by paternal grandmother, Mary Waller Fergusson of Richmond; and maternal grandmother, Mary Weighill Utton of Santa Fe, N.M.; uncle, John W. Utton; aunt and uncle, Mary S. Fergusson and Graham Tanaka; uncle, Russell G. Fergusson III; E. Bruce and Anne Fergusson and John D. and Anne Fergusson; and nine cousins, Spencer, Russell, Virginia, Margaret, Claire, Luke, Liza, Daniel and James. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Russell G. Fergusson Jr., of Richmond and Albert E. Utton of Albuquerque and Santa Fe, N.M. John looked up to his brother, Berkeley, with whom he shared friends, adventures and confidences; he cooked, walked, loved animals and discussed books and many topics with his mom; and he shared a passion for sports with his dad - particularly when teams from St. Christopher's School and UVA were participating. John also traveled far and wide with his family, enjoying summers on the Bay at Stove Point with Fergusson cousins, uncles and aunts in Deltaville and skiing and adventuring with Utton family members in New Mexico, Colorado, California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Maine, Mexico, England and France.
As a beloved friend, neighbor, classmate, student, teammate and mentor, John was widely known by terms of endearment - "JFerg," "Fergie," "Yon," "Yonkinz," "Yonatin" - to his beloved friends, Myles Brown and Joseph Costello, to his varied Brotherhood and Sisterhood of cherished friends and to the many caring members of the St. Christopher's School family of coaches, teachers, chaplains and mentors. John developed deeply meaningful friendships at St. Christopher's School, his home-away-from-home, throughout his 13-year tenure there as a student. Paired with his hard work and determination, these relationships supported his personal growth and success in teamwork, academics and personal development. His dear friends remember his "infectious" laughter and wit, love of music, physical activity, uncompromising work ethic and healthy skepticism paired with strong critical thinking skills. They treasured him as a trusted confidant who "brought out the best' in people, and remember him as "diligent and introspective, loving towards all but especially towards animals and to those who needed it most." Free from any sense of "social conformity," he opened his heart to a wide range of friends and relations, "always telling jokes, dancing, or simply enjoying the moment."
When it came to contributing as a team member, John far exceeded expectations on the STC wrestling team. He reluctantly went out for wrestling as a freshman after not making the Saints' basketball team. Through tremendous hard work, perseverance and a little luck, John developed into one of the wrestling team's best athletes, winning over 100 matches throughout his career. He was a wrestler who truly embodied the principles of the team's philosophy and positive attitude in all aspects of his wrestling. Not only did John demonstrate leadership as team captain, devoting tremendous time, effort and inspiration to his teammates, he earned All-State twice, and All-American honors as a senior. By the same token, John devoted himself to the STC varsity soccer team, contributing a goal to help STC win the State Championship and setting a juggling record topping one thousand. STC recognized his efforts by awarding him the James Turner Sloan II '40 Award: "Presented annually at the St. Christopher's Athletic Banquet to that senior who has demonstrated that no challenge is too great and no obstacle insurmountable." As a deep thinker and a talented and focused writer and scholar, his unrelenting commitment to doing his best earned him early admission to the University of Virginia.
Beyond his family and school life, John developed strong bonds at Camp Virginia and then with Boy Scout Troop 400, where scouting adventures and responsibilities gave him the skills, camaraderie and support he needed to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. These life skills further served him well in Outward Bound and in several National Outdoor Leadership (NOLs) trips, and with volunteer and paid work on organic farms in New Jersey, Costa Rica and France, where he engaged in a wide range of farming duties, including picking coffee beans, composting, growing vegetables, making cheese and herding 70 goats.
Throughout his life, John developed spiritually. St. James's Episcopal Church baptized, taught and confirmed him. St. Christopher's School, family, godparents, relations and associations encouraged and supported this essential foundation and embrace. Indeed, John voiced his conviction that, after death, he would reunite with his loved ones "on the other side" in a state of peace.
Overall, once John set his sights on something, his determination propelled him to the finish line - and if necessary, at considerable personal cost. He could and did attempt to beat or bear pain silently and solely, camouflaging anxiety with another smile and an added success. As much as John excelled in so many areas of his life, one prize ultimately eluded him: peace of mind. Our dearest John, you are now free of pain in a place of light, joy and love. We miss you beyond words and we will love you forever. We will carry on where you left off, committing ourselves to your ultimate goal of realizing the warm embrace of meaningful connection - to people, animals, nature and clear thinking.
A private graveside service and gathering was held at Hollywood Cemetery on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Family and friends are organizing a much more inclusive Celebration of Life to take place when COVID-19 restrictions ease.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the following:
1) The St. Christopher's School Whole Boy Fund, an endowed fund that supports the counseling program (stchristophers.com/giving/annual-giving
)
2) CKG Foundation (ckgfoundation.org
)
3) Friends of Pocahontas State Park (fopsp.org/donate.html
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.