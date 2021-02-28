Menu
John Michael Hardiman
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
HARDIMAN, John Michael, 72, of Richmond, left this earthly life to be in the presence of his Lord Jesus, on February 23, 2021. Mike loved the Lord and the forgiveness he received led him to share God's message of salvation in service as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and member of the prison ministry, and by keeping the babies in the nursery and hugging everyone who crossed his path at Sandston Baptist Church. He also dearly loved his children and family who remain to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Vicki; daughters, Ryan Parker (Braden), Wythe Hammill (Al); sons, Barrett Hardiman (Helen), Drew Hardiman (Jen Hamer); and seven grandchildren, Jack, Heath, Bryce and Rhett Parker, Annella Hardiman, Ace and Shep Hammill; sisters, Bonnie Hardiman, Angie Hardiman; and brother, Richard Hardiman (Ola). He was predeceased by his parents, Luther and Ellen Hardiman. Mike served in the United States Air Force, worked for most of his life in the automobile business and volunteered as a coach for many youth athletic teams. The family wishes to thank the loving caregivers at Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center who have been a second family to both Mike and Vicki. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the benevolence fund at Sandston Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19, the church service will be private but it will be live streamed online at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at www.reellyfeproductions.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Service
1:00p.m.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Vicki, & family, Love & prayers for all of you during this time. Mike truly lived that well lived life for Our Wonderful Lord & Saviour Jesus Christ and shared that Love with everyone, I am thankful for knowing Mike and being a member of the family at Sandston Baptist Church. RIP Mike we will definitely see you again.
Sherry Baker
March 3, 2021
I remember mike most as a Sunday school teacher and always in nursery as needed. I will miss his hugs
Sarah Larsen
March 3, 2021
Vicki, You and your children have our deepest sympathy for your loss of your wonderful Mike. Do you remember when you invited us to attend his personal testimony at Sandston Church long ago? He loved well and was well-loved. What a life well-lived. God bless you and keep you.
Dick and Sandy Hunt
March 1, 2021
Vickie and family,may special memories brighten your days. Mike loved his immediate family and other family at Sandston Baptist. I am glad our paths crossed!
Kay Noble Carter
March 1, 2021
One of the finest men I have ever met. Condolences to the family.
Michael Edwards
March 1, 2021
Our sincerest condolences to your family. Drew has been been one of my best friends for a long time and I know it´s because of the incredible man who raised him.
Joey Chenault
February 28, 2021
Mike was my closest first cousin. We had many happy memories playing in the woods and fields of Maidens and Sandston. Most people aren't aware of the courage Mike exhibited and the extreme personal risks he undertook for his country, as a member of the U.S. Airforce's elite Pararescue special ops group operating behind enemy lines in Viet Nam. He loved his Lord, his family, basketball and cars. He was a big man with an even bigger heart and a great smile for all. We will all miss him greatly until we see him again.
Bill Binford
February 28, 2021
Sorry to hear about Mike praying for family!
Barbara Hardiman Walters & Richard Walters
February 28, 2021
I loved Mike like a brother, after all, we were twins. I 'll miss those hugs until I join him in our Father's house. Praying God's perfect peace for all he leaves behind.
Patricia Hawes "Pat."
February 28, 2021
