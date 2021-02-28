Mike was my closest first cousin. We had many happy memories playing in the woods and fields of Maidens and Sandston. Most people aren't aware of the courage Mike exhibited and the extreme personal risks he undertook for his country, as a member of the U.S. Airforce's elite Pararescue special ops group operating behind enemy lines in Viet Nam. He loved his Lord, his family, basketball and cars. He was a big man with an even bigger heart and a great smile for all. We will all miss him greatly until we see him again.

Bill Binford February 28, 2021