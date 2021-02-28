HARDIMAN, John Michael, 72, of Richmond, left this earthly life to be in the presence of his Lord Jesus, on February 23, 2021. Mike loved the Lord and the forgiveness he received led him to share God's message of salvation in service as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and member of the prison ministry, and by keeping the babies in the nursery and hugging everyone who crossed his path at Sandston Baptist Church. He also dearly loved his children and family who remain to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Vicki; daughters, Ryan Parker (Braden), Wythe Hammill (Al); sons, Barrett Hardiman (Helen), Drew Hardiman (Jen Hamer); and seven grandchildren, Jack, Heath, Bryce and Rhett Parker, Annella Hardiman, Ace and Shep Hammill; sisters, Bonnie Hardiman, Angie Hardiman; and brother, Richard Hardiman (Ola). He was predeceased by his parents, Luther and Ellen Hardiman. Mike served in the United States Air Force, worked for most of his life in the automobile business and volunteered as a coach for many youth athletic teams. The family wishes to thank the loving caregivers at Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center who have been a second family to both Mike and Vicki. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the benevolence fund at Sandston Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19, the church service will be private but it will be live streamed online at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at www.reellyfeproductions.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.