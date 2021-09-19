MONK, John Adam, Sr., left this earth on September 18, 2021, the same day he was born in 1934, on his 87th birthday. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lemmie H. and Annie S. Monk; his sister, Anne Sings (Morris); and brother, Harrison "Bud" Monk (Wrenn). He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Lucy Ferguson Monk; his son, John A. "Jack" Monk Jr.; his daughter, Kimberly Monk Book (Brian); and granddaughter, Katie Book; his sister-in-law, Kay Ferguson; and his nieces and nephews. John was always a busy and hard worker who dearly loved his family. He served as a fireman from 1959 to 1991, worked at Brinks, always shared from his garden and volunteered cutting grass at his church after he retired. He loved sports and was quick with a joke. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 22, from 11 a.m. until service time at 12 noon at Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy. Burial will follow at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.